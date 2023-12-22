Make A Bowl Of This Matzo Ball Soup For Cozy Evenings
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Matzo Ball Soup is filled with tradition, warmth, and delight, and it's a lot easier to make than you'd think. Meggan from Culinary Hill has crafted the ultimate Matzo Ball Soup recipe, and we're here to share the magic. The savory classic, often dubbed the Jewish penicillin, offers pure comfort in each slurp. Matzo balls float about like clouds in a rich, golden soup broth, locking in some truly unforgettable flavors.
This Matzo Ball Soup recipe isn't one to miss this winter. When you're craving something hearty and heartwarming, whip up a batch. Here's how!
Ingredients For Matzo Ball Soup
To make the matzo balls:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or chicken fat
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup matzo meal
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 large carrots, peeled and chopped
- 4 ribs celery, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless, chicken breasts or thighs
- 4 to 6 parsley stems
- 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Fresh dill, for garnish
Directions For Matzo Ball Soup
To make the matzo balls:
- !n a small bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil and eggs. Add matzo meal and stir to combine. Refrigerate the matzo at least 15 minutes or overnight. With wet hands, shape the matzo into 1-inch balls.
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, bring 10 to 12 cups of water to a boil. Add matzo balls and reduce to a simmer. Cover well and simmer until fully cooked, 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onion, carrots, celery, and garlic and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the broth.
- Place the parsley stems, peppercorns, and bay leaves in the center of the square of cheesecloth. Gather the corners together to make a small pouch, tying it tightly with twine. Keep one length of the twine long enough to tie to one of the pot handles, for easy removal. Add to pot.
- Add the chicken to the pot and continue to cook until vegetables are tender and the chicken registers 165 degrees when pierced at the thickest part, about 20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the chicken.
- Remove to a cutting board and cool slightly. Slice, chop, or shred as desired (I prefer shredded). Return chicken to pot. Remove sachet and discard. Season soup to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Remove matzo balls from simmering water using a slotted spoon. Divide matzo balls between 4 bowls. Ladle soup over matzo and garnish with dill.
Sign up for our newsletter for more of our favorite recipes!
Recipe + photography by Culinary Hill.
- 24 Cool Girl Hanukkah Decorations & Accessories That We're Adding To Cart ASAP ›
- The 20 Most-Delicious Meatball Recipes We Tried This Year ›
- How to cook creamy shrimp ball soup in 15 minutes - B+C Guides ›
- 16 Celebrity Recipes To Dish This Holiday Dinner ›
- 20 Modern Passover Recipes for Your Seder Feast ›
- 18 Ways to Use Matzo for More Than Soup ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.