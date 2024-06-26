Desperate For Long Nails? How To Finally Make Your Nails Grow Faster
Meaghan is a Chicago-based writer who covers fashion trends, celebrity style, beauty news, and lifestyle.
After studying journalism in college and working in PR post-grad, Meaghan has found a love for writing in the lifestyle space. She is always on the hunt for the next trend in the beauty and fashion landscape. Additionally, Meaghan likes to expand her focus to lifestyle and wellness topics. You might be familiar with her trend-focused pieces, fashion news reports, and product reviews.
When Meaghan isn’t working, you can find her walking on the Chicago lakefront, curating the perfect playlists, baking cakes, and trying every restaurant she can get a Resy for. Charlotte York is her style icon, and she is forever on the hunt for the perfect Cosmopolitan.
Nails breaking constantly? Wishing you didn't have to rely on tips at the salon? Desperate for that long nail look? You’re not alone. Despite it being used as an annoying and vapid phrase women would say in TV shows, breaking a nail is very painful and can ruin a (usually expensive) manicure. But don’t fret — we’ve rounded up five simple ways to get your nails to grow longer and stronger.
What causes weak fingernails?
Photo by cottonbro studio/PEXELS
But first, what causes unhealthy, brittle, breakable nails? A lot of factors that may not instantly come to mind. According to WebMD, these factors can contribute to weak nails:
- Aging: As we get older, our nails get thinner and can crack or peel.
- Harsh nail products: Both nail polish and nail polish remover can have strong chemicals that can damage and dry out your nails, leading them to break.
- Wet nails: Consistently have your hands in water, maybe doing the dishes or bathtime for the kids? This could be drying out your nails.
- Underlying health issues: Vitamin deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and many other health issues could be the cause of nails breaking.
How can I strengthen my nails?
Photo by Karolina Grabowska/PEXELS
Dealing with some of these factors? While we can’t help you with the underlying health issues (please see a doctor if you think you may be dealing with something!), there are many easy things you can do to improve your nails and encourage growth.
- Cuticle oil
- Biotin
- Diet
- Nail protection
- Avoid picking and peeling
Find a Cuticle Oil
You may only use cuticle oil when your manicurist applies it, but that doesn't have to be the case. Cuticle oils are an inexpensive and easy way to promote nail health and growth by keeping your nails hydrated. Cosmetically, cuticle oils encourage longer-lasting manis and leave your nails looking shiny and polished. But they do much more below the surface: cuticle oils create a healthier environment that allows strong growth for your nails.
Interested in adding cuticle oil to your beauty routine? Check our a few of my faves:
Photo via Cora Pursley/Dupe
Explore Biotin
Biotin is an important type of B vitamin that helps our bodies turn food into energy. It’s also one of the top recommended supplements for hair and nail growth, and for good reason. Many scientists say a daily biotin supplement can improve nail strength in as little as a few weeks.
“Since it is water soluble, biotin (or vitamin B7) can’t be stored in the body and must be acquired from diet or through supplementation,” shared Rachel Kilroy, Director of Product Innovation at Solaray, the original pioneers in supplement health and wellness. Solaray has developed a new supplement that provides biotin in a unique way.
“Solaray’s Timed Release Biotin strategically supports nail health with a powerful 5,000 mcg of this important nutrient, delivering half of the biotin rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 8 hours for sustained support,” Kilroy continued. “With consistent use, this vegan formula—lab verified for purity and potency—can provide comprehensive support for longer, stronger nails.”
There are many supplements on the market that you can try, and we love the ones by Solaray as well as the new ones by Lemme. Lemme Glow Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies are packed with biotin, collagen, and Vitamins A, C & E, and are created with a Pro-Retinol formula. They also have the most delicious peach flavor and are gluten free and non-GMO!
Supplements not your thing? Biotin can be found naturally in many foods, like cooked eggs, whole grains, soy and other beans, nuts and nut butters, salmon, mushrooms, and cauliflower.
Photo via Daniella Cappellari/Dupe
Eat A Nail Friendly Diet
Nails require a balanced, healthy diet for proper growth and strength. According to Medical News Today, making small tweaks to your diet can make a big impact on your nails. Adding in nutrients like more iron or calcium in your diet will have your nails growing long and strong.
Dieticians recommend a colorful diet for nail growth consisting of colorful fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, eggs, lean meat, avocado, sweet potato, and whole grains.
Photo via Sash Gabriel/Dupe
Protect Your Nails While Wet
Constantly doing dishes, managing bath time, gardening, or swimming? The water may be the cause of your breakage.
Your nails are like sponges, constantly expanding and contracting when water goes in or out of the nail cells. This can strain your nails, causing them to weaken, peel, and then break.
When possible, grab a pair of rubber gloves to wear while cleaning to protect your nails from the water and make sure to fully dry your nails after they’re in water. Hand creams are also a win for your nails after water exposure.
Avoid Picking, Peeling or Biting
Bad habits that are addicting. While peeling off your gel manicure can be so satisfying, it’s one of the worst things you can do for your nails. Same with constantly picking or biting your nails. As someone who used to constantly bite her nails down, I can assure you my nails are much healthier and stronger after kicking that habit.
Want to quit that habit? Try a nail bite deterrent, like this one from ella+mia or this one from LONDONTOWN and watch your nails grow before your eyes.
Header image via Laura Walt/Dupe
This post has been updated with more recommendations.
