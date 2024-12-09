15 Press-On Nails Sets That Look Like A 5-Star Salon Mani
I can't always make it out to the salon when it comes to my nails — and I definitely don't have the time to give myself a full-blown manicure at home — so I'm always looking for cute press-on options to wear. From almond-shaped to abstract designs, there are so many sets I can't get enough of.
But I have a secret: I've also figured out how to make them last a little longer. I mean, that's always everyone's gripe with them, so why not share what I know? So scroll on to find all my favorite press-on nails you can find right now — plus the best glue to use to make them stay!
Olive and June
Olive and June Pink Checker Party Press-On Nails
This one's for the girls who love a little mix-and-match nail art and don't want to wear anything unless it's festive or bold. These easy-to-apply nails are the quickest way to achieve nails you'll be proud of without sitting for hours at the salon.
SALT
SALT French - Merlot
Content Editor Haley Sprankle says these nails are the realest looking press-ons she's ever used. Honestly, she feels like they look more real than some full sets she's had done at the salon! And with clear glue, you don't have to worry about having a bunch of white glue all over your fingers once you're done applying them.
Lilac St.
Lilac St. Seeing Stars Press-On Nails
These short and sweet almond nails are the classic French manicure we love to see, but there's also a bit of sparkle to them. They'll take you from your 9-5 to dinner with your friends without feeling like they're making too much of a statement.
Olive and June
Olive and June Linear Hearts Press-On Nails
Valentine's Day has come early with these short and sweet press-on nails. They have a minimal feel that'll also work with all of your winter outfits. I love the cute little hearts because they're not overly stated, but still manage to hold their own!
Amazon
KISS imPRESS No Glue Mani Press-On Nails
If you've finally sifted through Christmas dresses to find the perfect one to wear to that holiday party you've been waiting on, wear these cute press-on nails to complete your look.
P.S. Wear the sparkle design on your ring finger if you suspect you may get a surprise proposal.
Ulta
OPI Feelin' Capricorn-y xPRESS/On Big Zodiac
These press-on nails are strictly for Capricorns who are patiently waiting for their birthdays. Everyone you know will be green with envy when they see you wearing them, but that won't be your problem.
Amazon
Chillhouse Sea Siren Press-On Nails Kit
Are you waiting for the day you'll be able to take a dip in your pool or the ocean during vacation? I hear ya and know just what you need to hold you over until summer: reflective sea-inspired press-on nails.They may not completely cure your longing, but they'll look cool against your skin and outfits.
SALT
SALT Butterfly Press-On Nails - Red
Isn't this design so adorable? Content Editor Haley Sprankle wore these for her birthday this year, and she'd never gotten more compliments on her nails before! Definitely grab these to make a darling statement!
Amazon
Glamnetic Press-On Nails
No one ever needs a reason to wear super girly nails, but I'll give you one anyway: you deserve to wear something that feels carefree and quirky every once in a while.
Amazon
PaintLab Press-On Nails Manicure Kit
Tortoiseshell nails are such a vibe in my eyes. They're the moody accessory you'll fall in love with and can apply at home in no time!
Amazon
Chillhouse Fruit Hoops Press-On Nails
Ah, more fun abstract nails! They also remind me of summers in the sun so I'm sure I'll personally be stashing them in my beauty draw until the beginning of spring.
Walmart
Salon Perfect Glazed Press-On Nails
Give yourself the gift of metallic press-on nails that feel on par with the holidays. They're short enough to allow you to do everyday tasks, but have the right amount of shimmer for date nights.
Walmart
KISS imPRESS Holiday Press-On Nails
Need more Christmas inspo? These press-on nails are going to give you that and then some. They remind me of the sweet treats I see at my local bakery, but I don't suggest anyone try to see if they taste good.
Walmart
Paintlab Reusable Gel Press-On Nails
Sometimes you just want to wear nails that feel like your niece or young cousin could've designed them. Actually, I'm sure my niece drew something similar this year.
Ulta
OPI Nail Heart xPRESS/On Nail Art Press-On Nails
These nails have a hint of color that'll match your rosy cheeks this winter. The more I think about it, the more I feel it's a great idea to use them as beauty inspo for your next makeup look.
Amazon
Here's what to use if you want your press-on nails to stay put
Most press-on nail kits include a standard nail file/buffer and nail glue, but I've recently discovered something that makes sure nails don't budge: brush-on nail glue.It's easier to make sure the glue doesn't spill over the sides of the nails when you press down on them and it seems like they're made of the strongest ingredients that makes your temporary manicure last longer!
Glamnetic Super Strong Brush-On Nail Glue
