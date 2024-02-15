Square Nails Are The Y2K Beauty Trend We’re Glad Is Coming Back
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Almond nails? Never heard of her. Square nails are back in a big way, baby! The nail shape was spotted countless times on the 2024 Grammys red carpet earlier this year, with stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, and Ice Spice rocking it in their own unique way. Taylor Swift even wore a set of glittery-peachy-pink square nails to a Chiefs game last month, which really sold me on trying out the trend for myself.
As opposed to coffin nails that taper at the tips, square nails boast parallel edges as you approach flat ends. Where you might find duller, more rounded edges on the popular squoval nails, square nails have sharp edges.Here’s everything you need to know about the square nails trend, including tips on how to do them yourself, how to maintain a healthy square mani, plus some fun nail art ideas to inspire your next trip to the nail salon! 💅
The Origins Of Square Nails
Ice Spice at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Just like most of today's fashion and beauty trends, the revival of square nails draws direct inspiration from the 90s.
Square nails were popularized by Black and Latinx communities back then, with women of color typically donning long, square-shaped nail extensions – often with elaborate decoration – as a vehicle of self-expression.
Sha'Carri Richardson after the Women's 200m Final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty Images
Though now widely admired for their intricacy and artistry, these nails weren’t always positively received, especially if they were connected to communities of color.
Even as recently as 2021, the nail style has been publicly criticized: track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson’s long, decorative square nails drew unwarranted disapproval from critics commenting on her character and skill after she was barred from the Olympics for failing a drug test – despite being the fastest woman in the world.
No matter how you wear square nails, acknowledging their origins is undeniably important considering Black and Brown communities have historically been scrutinized and miscredited for the trend.
How To Get Square Nails
Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez in season 2 of Euphoria
Photo by Eddy Chen / HBO
To achieve square nails at home, you’ll want to start with a sturdy nail file. Square nails are mostly defined by tips with 90-degree angles, which you can easily translate to any nail length using a good-quality file.
Short to medium-length natural nails might be easier to work with if you’re aiming for square nails with your at-home manicure, but you should be aware of snags or tears from the sharper sides, says Sally Hansen Global Partner, Sigourney Nuñez.
"Short square nails are always going to be the most manageable, but you need to watch out for the corners," Nuñez says. "The edges can get stuck on things, like your hair or clothes, if you’re just not used to that shape and they can unintentionally break. On the flip side, a long square nail is really the perfect canvas for nail art."
Breakage is also a slight concern with longer natural nails since they’re more prone to chipping and splitting throughout everyday wear. To eliminate this, ensure you’re conditioning your nails with cuticle oil and strengthenerwhere it’s needed.
Press-on nails and tipsare another great option for achieving square nails at home. You can buy them ready-to-go in a square shape, and adjusting the length to your liking is a very simple process!
"I think a fun, and non-committal way to try a new nail shape, like square nails, is by trying press-ons," Nuñez says. "They can last as little as one night or up to two weeks depending on the application. This can give you a good sense of whether or not the shape and length suits your lifestyle and signature look.
No matter the length of your nails, any kind of square nails provide ample surface area for cool and creative nail art. From stripes to dots, and metallics to mattes, let these ideas for square nails guide you to experiment with your next mani!
Square Nail Designs You'll Wanna Wear ASAP
Black French Tips
Make a bold statement with black French tips! These are super simple, but pull off a very classy vibe.
Rainbow Aura
These square nails are beaming with color. The electric green, blue, pink, and orange are so lovely for wearing during warmer months.
Spring Palette
Mismatched nails are super adorable, and you can customize the colors you use based on your outfit or the season! These pastels are just perfect for spring.
Colorful Gradient
Anyone can pull of gradient nails. The soft, yet vibrant color palette of these square nails is sure to turn some heads.
Retro Swirls
Tap into some retro 70s influence for your square nail designs with multicolored swirls like these!
Angel + Devil
Using contrasting nail colors on opposite hands can work wonders! This opposing mani is boosted by the angel + devil theme, along with eye-catching metallic decals.
Behind the scenes at the LoveShackFancy show during New York Fashion Week 2024
Image via Sally Hansen
Baby Pink
Use Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in 'Silk is...' to achieve the coquette mani of your dreams! Light pink is such a great shade for embracing all things feminine, and the square nail shape will only amplify the elegance.
Floral Gems
A pack of small nail gems can go a long way in helping you secure a cute mani. These tiny blooms are super cute for springtime, and even cuter when placed onto square nails.
Aqua Jelly
Jelly nails are such a captivating texture – just use some sheer gel polish to achieve the see-through look! This blue color feels very aquatic, perfect for wearing all seasons.
Croc French Tips
These crocodile-inspired patterned nails are everything. They look even chicer with the square shape! You can use any color scheme and apply it to this fun look.
Barbie Doll
Live in your very own Barbie world by sporting pinks upon pinks for your next square nail manicure. This design balances out solid + French-tipped nails for a unique take!
Brown + Pink Aura
These square nails are sooo soothing. The best part about this design is that it's easily adaptable for short and long nails alike.
Iced Out
These bling-y square nails boast the perfect combination of metallics, gems, and starry nail art. This mani is truly out of this world!
Citrus Tips
Warm weather couldn't come soon enough, and this bright orange shade is sure to pop against your summer skin.
Multicolor Tips
White tips are tired *yawn*. Give the classic nail design a colorful boost by incorporating all the colors of the rainbow!
Matcha
These green press-on square nails will match your favorite matcha latte!
Are square nails dated?
Square nails are not dated. They're a 90s trend revival that are super cute, easily customizable, and very elegant.
Who should wear square nails?
Everyone should wear square nails! Trying the trend out for yourself is fairly easy, no matter your nail length. As long as you have the tools (or a great nail tech) to file and shape your nails into the square shape, you can wear them. Discover more square nail designs in this post!
Lead photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.