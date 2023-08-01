20 Pink Nail Designs to Try If You Can't Get Enough of Barbiecore
Now that it's scorching outside, all I can think about are heatlesshairstyles and pink summer nails. It's taken me years to lean into this, but I love the color pink — unabashedly. I'm the friend who would wear five pink outfits during a girls trip, so it makes sense that all my favorite nail designs naturally involve this color. Since I'm headed to the nail salon soon, I put together a list of pink nail designs to try. If you can't get enough of Barbiecore — like me — you'll be running to show these designs to your nail tech soon!
Image via @nailed_by_kenna
Nail tech Kenna Crump originally created this Barbie-inspired manicure for a client's birthday. If you're still excited about the movie's genius marketing and can't get enough, you'll love this design.
Image via @tamaminails
You don't have to get acrylic nail extensions to achieve something cute and memorable. Just ask Tamami Page who also created this cute set inspired in honor of the Barbie movie.
Image via Jasmine Williams
I still dream about these nails because I got them during a pivotal point in my life. I'd just secured my first apartment by myself and decided to take part of little treat culture by celebrating with a trip to the nail salon.
Although you don't have to wear your nails this long, this design is cute for the girly who likes statement nails that do just enough to command attention.
Image via Olive and June
If you don't have time to make a nail appointment, these double pink jelly french press on nails by Olive and June are a great option.
Image via Milica Maslan/@artdecom
Milica Maslan created a fun and vibrant nail design that looks like a frozen drink that's blended to perfection. Tell onlookers not to get too thirsty when looking at your nails. 😉
Image via Ali Ives
What's not to love about a cute, natural manicure that sparks creativity?
If you're craving a summery checkered nail set, show your nail tech this design. Just be prepared to sit for a while because these are DETAILED!
Image via Olive and June
A soft, baby pink manicure is always the answer when everything else feels chaotic.
Image via Nails by Dakota/@polishedbydakota
Whew! This nail set is for the abstract star in you!
Image via @nails.by.jaid
The coastal cowgirl craving is real and this summer rodeo nail set proves it. Featuring the cheekiest shades of pink, you'll love having these fun designs on your nails.
Image via Jasmine Williams
This design was the result of staring at Pinterest boards and getting irritated with how many options I kept seeing. I told my nail tech I had to have a deep shade of pink included in the design, but then I let her have free reign with the rest of the colors. So, if you want something more simple and abstract, show this nail set to your nail tech.
Image via Ali Ives
This design is giving me all the Limited Too vibes with the bright, youthful colors. While it's not all pink, it's giving girly in allllll the right ways.
Image via @nailsbyemelyb
Valentine's Day may not be until next February but that doesn't mean you can't get this nail set early.
Image via Olive and June
The perfect shade of pink does exist — just ask Olive and June's Taffy nail polish.
Image via Olive and June
If you don't want to wait for nail polish to dry — even if it's the perfect pink — you can wear these press-on nails by Olive and June. They're a similar shade to Taffy, so you'll still feel Barbielicious while wearing them.
Image via @han.polished
Need nails to match the hot temperature outside? Draw inspiration from this orange and pink flame french manicure.
Photo via @pazybohomazy
Ombre nails aren't going out of style any time soon, and I'm here for it. This yummy cotton candy manicure looks perf with the flecks of encapsulated glitter on each nail.
Image via Olive and June
This manicure features a sheer pink shade that works well if you want a minimal look with extra shimmer.
Image via @vivianmariewong
This pink glitter manicure will fill your meter if flecks of it aren't enough. I dare say it reminds me of a gaudy version of balletcore nails.
Image via Olive and June
For a minimal and polished — no pun intended — look, opt for this nude pink manicure.
Which pink manicure is giving you all the feels? Let us know in the comments and follow our newsletter for more summer inspo!
Header image via @nailed_by_kenna
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.