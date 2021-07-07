Learn How To Read Tarot Cards In 7 Simple Steps
Tarot or cartomancy is a form of the divination In which cards are pulled from a deck to give us insight into the future based on the past and present. They are a useful tool in understanding ourselves, the world around us, as well as others on a soulful and deep level. Here are seven easy steps for beginners to learn how to read tarot. All it takes is a little practice, and you will become a superior reader over time.
1. The first step in learning how to read tarot cards is to select a deck that resonates with you. There are many decks out there, so find one that speaks to you. This is very important, as it will help you connect to the energy and feel more receptive to the cards' messages.
2. It's best to read tarot cards when you are in a clear state of mind. This means not going into a reading when you are consumed by a situation you want to inquire about. The reason being is that you will be unable to give yourself or others a fair reading because with your energy, you can create or manipulate an answer that may not be correct. Center yourself with meditation or relaxing breaths to calm your emotions before you begin to pull cards.
3. Sort through the questions that you have in your head. Sometimes it helps to categorize the specific questions into a broader question. This will allow you to use the tarot to tell a story, instead of leading the cards to dictate what you want. Open-ended questions like "where will this relationship go" or "is this job the right fit for me" are best. You can get specific with time; however, it's ideal to start with loose questions so you can use the cards to create a narrative. it also helps to meditate on the questions that you want the answers to. Think about what you want to know and why you want to know it. Sometimes the questions you're asking aren't the correct ones and by meditating thoroughly you can come to understand the right direction that you want to take in the tarot reading.
4. While thinking about your question, shuffle the cards thoroughly. Sometimes it's nice to close your eyes and think about what you want the universe to answer. Personally, I repeat the question while shuffling through the deck of cards. This allows me to project my energy about the situation into the cards and to call for guidance to find answers. When you feel as though you are ready to pull cards for your tarot spread, you can stop shuffling. The best answers are gained through only asking the question once. If you don't like the answers that you are given through the tarot, it's best not to ask again because you will start to get contradictory or false answers. The energy from the cards and spirits will become tapped out from over-asking. Therefore, it's important to ask the question concisely and to be OK with the answer that you were being shown and given.
5. There are a few easy spreads to do for beginners. Usually, it's best to start off with a past, present, and future 3-card spread. This will require you to pull out three cards for each of those categories. It will show you the place where you're coming from, the current situation, and the future of the matter. Another easy spread to do is to pull 3 cards for a general reading to allow you to understand a situation in-depth. The Celtic Cross is also wonderful to get a thorough explanation of your questions. Single card polls are OK for yes or no questions. However you don't answer the question based on whether or not it is a reversal for single card pulls. You will have to interpret the card thoroughly and understand the nuances of it in order to get the correct answer. For example, If you were asking whether or not you will get a raise from work and you pull the five of disks up right, that would signify a no not a yes due to the nature and meaning of the tarot card.
6. It's wonderful to journal all of the readings and interpretations that you have done for yourself. You can always go back and see if it was accurate or came to fruition. Also, a journal will help you understand your interpretations through time.
7. Caring for your tarot cards is just as essential as reading them. Before and after each reading you should cleanse your deck with a clear quartz crystal or lavender. You can also let your tarot deck purify itself under the new or full moon. Some people prefer to cleanse their decks under the equinoxes and solstices throughout the year as well. Also, putting your cards back in order between uses is another amazing thing to do. This will make sure that your cards are getting the TLC they deserve to help you find answers that can navigate and change your life.
Featured image via Viva Luna Studios/Unsplash
