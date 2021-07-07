New Podcast: Pregnancy 101 with Heidi Murkoff!
Teach Me
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Join The Co

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
More From Lifestyle
More Videos

How This Illustrator Turned Her Passion Into An Emerging Brand

Badge
Office Depot® OfficeMax®
None

Welcome to Selfmade Stories, our series featuring emerging entrepreneurs from our Selfmade virtual business course. We're partnering with Office Depot to spotlight the lessons these founders have learned while launching their businesses. Ready for some inspiration? First up, Dingding Hu, founder of Hu is Hungry, a commercial art brand (she also sells colorful food-inspired merch!), who has some great advice for getting a creative brand off the ground, including first knowing your WHY.

Keep Reading Show less
entrepreneurship
Money
Sponsored career community stories entrepreneur entrepreneurship sponsored
Money Work Most Recent Community Stories Today's Must Reads Brands Office Depot® Office Max®

30 Easy Crock Pot Meals You Can Prep in 20 Minutes or Less

There's nothing like the slow cooker to make dinner easy, but during the week it can still be rough to get a home-cooked meal on the table. Happily, with only 20 minutes of prep required (or less!), these crock pot recipes make cooking practically effortless. Dump in your ingredients and a few hours later you'll be dining in style.

Keep Reading Show less
Crock Pot Recipes
Recipes
Comfort Food Recipes Dinner Recipes Recipe Roundup Slow Cooker Recipes Crock Pot Crock Pot Recipes recipes
Recipes Food Most Recent Today's Must Reads

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics