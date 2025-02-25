Your Tarot Reading For A “Powerful” Week: February 25, 2025

Feeling a little out of balance lately? Like your bank account and your heart could use a little TLC? Same, girl, same. Luckily, the tarot cards are here to help us navigate this week's cosmic vibes with a healthy dose of self-love and a sprinkle of that "treat yourself" energy.

This week's tarot reading is all about embracing your inner warrior goddess, ditching those outdated money narratives, and creating space for joy and authentic connections. Think of it as your cosmic pep talk, reminding you that you're worthy, capable, and deserving of abundance in all areas of your life. So grab your favorite crystal, light that palo santo, and let's dive in!

Scroll to see your free weekly tarot reading for February 25, 2025!

Frances Naudé Judgment This card highlights your relationship with money and calls for introspection rather than providing specific financial advice. It signifies that significant financial changes are on the horizon, but you must actively participate in shaping those changes. The card points to a harsh inner critic surrounding finances, likely rooted in deep-seated money wounds. These wounds could involve feelings of unworthiness, guilt associated with past financial privilege, or anxieties inherited from your family history. It's essential to address these wounds with compassion. Acknowledge the challenging economic climate and how it might be impacting you. While encouraging you to define your financial goals and take steps to achieve them, the card emphasizes self-compassion and understanding.

Frances Naudé The Moon This card encourages trusting that financial shifts are coming and that you are closing out old financial cycles. By quieting your inner critic, healing money wounds, and recognizing your value, you can create space for abundance in all forms. This might involve asking for a raise, exploring investment opportunities, or adjusting your spending habits. The key is to identify the changes you need to implement to reach your financial goals and take action.

Frances Naudé Ten of Cups This card signifies an overall shift towards joy and emotional fulfillment. With the planets aligning in a harmonious way, this week offers a lighter, more supportive energy. Embrace the simple pleasures of life, savor joyful moments, and connect with loved ones. This abundance of joy will positively impact other areas of your life, including your finances.

Frances Naudé Six of Swords This card prompts you to evaluate your relationships and release any baggage that's no longer serving you. This could involve letting go of past hurts, forgiving others, or setting boundaries in current relationships. It also highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing imbalances in your relationships. Sometimes, maintaining a relationship means consciously choosing to avoid certain topics. The card extends this concept of "heart ties" beyond people to include habits and inclinations, urging you to examine whether these connections are truly serving your well-being.

Watch Your Full Weekly Tarot Reading Here!

Looking for more tarot & astrology? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!