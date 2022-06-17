5 Tips For Tackling Wedding Season Solo
Regardless of what you might think beforehand, but going to a wedding single is actually a ton of fun. It can definitely feel a little bit odd, but when you don't have a date, you have a lot more freedom to do whatever you want, whenever you want. The only thing you have to worry about is having a good time!
Brit + Co got some tips from Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com, on how to handle wedding season when you're going at it alone. So whether you're going to be a bridesmaid for your childhood BFF or a wedding guest at your cousin's nuptials, keep reading for Maria's tips, as well as some of our own, to handle wedding season solo.
Tip 1: Smile + Change The Subject
Even though the last thing single people want to talk about at a wedding is why they're single, you will doubtlessly get at least one comment about it. Don't let it get under your skin.
"There is no shame in proudly attending a wedding without a date, so don’t allow old fashioned mindsets to get you down," Sullivan says.
Take a deep breath, smile, and try to change the topic to something you'd rather talk about, like your career or the last book you read.
Tip 2: Relax
Even though you may think of a wedding as a date function, there will be more single guests than you expect. Knowing that you're not alone can help you have a better time.
"In many cases, some singles even feel as though attending alone allowed them to have an even better time at the wedding," Sullivan says.
Not only will you be able to make spontaneous decisions, but you also won't have to entertain someone who doesn't know the other guests!
Tip 3: Look For Other Solo People
Considering there are more solo guests than you might anticipate, keep an eye out for them. They might be feeling awkward too!
"Weddings can be a fantastic place to meet new people," Sullivan says. "Keep an open mind to starting new connections or relationships."
Not only does hanging out with other single people your age mean you have someone to hang out with all night, but you might just walk away with a new friend.
Tip 4: Hang Out With The Other Bridesmaids + Groomsmen
One of the most fun experiences I've had as part of a wedding was when the bride and groom had all of the bridesmaids and groomsmen hang out all weekend. We went to the beach, played mini golf, and played video games. By the time the wedding came around, we knew each other so well that I was a lot less nervous than I'd been beforehand. Plus, it was way more fun to dance with everyone than by myself!
Tip 5: Stay Positive
We know that attending a wedding solo isn't the easiest thing in the world, but the way that you act when you're there will make or break your experience. Weddings are all about love and having a good time, and getting into a funk will definitely keep you from having a good time.
"It is important to remember why you’re there in the first place - to celebrate the love of your friends or family members that are getting married," Sullivan says.
