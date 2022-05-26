All Of The New Movies, Books, And Albums Coming Out This Summer
We are all about music, books, and entertainment, but for some reason, putting "summer" in front of those things just makes them better. Summer music, summer books, and summer entertainment are a whole new level of fun! From new movies and TV shows to music drops and book releases, there are a *ton* of projects coming out, so keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this summer's pop culture.
What To Watch
Vengeance, July 29
When radio host Ben travels to Texas from New York City after the death of his girlfriend, he's in for more than he bargained for. When he learns that her entire family believe she was murdered, Ben decides to help them investigate what happened. This black comedy thriller stars B.J. Novak, Ashton Kutcher, and Dove Cameron.
Other Summer TV + Movies
There are tons of films and shows coming out this summer, from the long-awaited drop of Stranger Things 4 on May 27 to Where The Crawdads Sing on July 15. No matter what kind of genre you prefer, this year's entertainment is full of engaging worlds and characters, and we can't wait to dive in. Check out all of our summer movie recommendations!
What To Listen To
Tate McRae's i used to think i could fly, May 27
With hits like "you broke me first" and "she's all i wanna be," there are millions (including us!!) who are eagerly awaiting McRae's album. While her music is upbeat and poppy, we love how relatable and vulnerable her lyrics are, and how they make us feel less alone.
Albums Coming Out Summer 2022
Harry Styles' latest album drop has totally got us in a summer mood. And there are plenty of amazing albums dropping this summer. Head over to our Spotify profile for our Beach Days playlist!
- June 3: Post Malone, Twelve Carat Toothache
- June 3: Angel Olsen, Big Time
- June 10: BTS, Proof
- June 10: Grace Ives, Janky Star
- June 10: Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
- June 17: Yaya Bey, Remember Your North Star
- June 24: Regina Spektor, Home, before and after
- June 24: Conan Gray, Superache
- June 30: Blink-182, Sunny Days
- July 15: Lizzo,Special
- July 15: Noah Cyrus, The Hardest Part
- July 22: She & Him,Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson
- July 29: Maggie Rogers, Surrender
- August 19: Madonna, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones
What To Read
Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen, June 7
Ava is a play-by-the-rules Chinese American lawyer who seems to have the perfect life. In reality, her world is falling apart. When Ava reconnects with her college roommate Winnie, who Ava hasn't seen since Winnie dropped out 20 years ago, she learns that Winnie's newfound confidence and luxurious life is credited to a counterfeit scheme: she imports near-exact replicas of luxury handbags. Winnie needs someone with a U.S. passport to help her with her business. But when they get into trouble, Winnie vanishes again and Ava is left to pick up the pieces.
Other Summer Books
Whether you want an easy breezy beach read or a completely freaky murder mystery, there are so many titles to dive into this summer. We can't wait for our B+C book club to dig into Book Lovers, but if you're caught up on all things Emily Henry, check out our full list of summer books. Looking for TikTok recommendations? We also have BookTok book recommendations! Love female authors? Theseempowering readsare just for you.
