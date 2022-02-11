These 2022 Wedding Trends Are All About Making A Statement
We love attending weddings, and we're always excited to see all the new wedding trends that come with each season. This year, we got a peek at Etsy's 2022 wedding trend report from their trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. While traditions keep a wedding grounded, the trends will let you have some extra fun with your planning! If you're looking to add all things personal, unique, and colorful to your ceremony, then you've come to the right place. Keep reading for six ideas that will get you started.
Tied With A Bow
Image via Jeremy Wong Weddings/Unsplash
Bows add a classy and feminine touch to any look, especially on your wedding day! In addition to a 51% search increase in dresses with bows, Johnson says that Etsy has seen a 114% increase in users looking for both oversized and tiny bow accessories. Satin, velvet, and tulle are all great fabrics to look for for your own wedding day, depending on your theme and color palette.
Going Retro
We know that y2k is having a moment right now but keep an eye out for all the 1960s-inspired looks this wedding season! The 60s revolutionized fashion (polka dots! pixie cuts! mini skirts!) and according to Johnson, brides are searching for A-line silhouettes and dresses with shorter hems. Short veils are also making a reappearance, compared to the long veils of the last few years. Even blushers and pillbox hats are back!
Mini Bridal Dress
Birdcage Veil
A Gift For Future Generations
If you're attending a wedding, you definitely don't want to forget about the wedding gifts. We're seeing a shift from gifts that are purely ornamental to more useful options, says Johnson. From engraved cutting boards to bouquet preservation and keepsake boxes, Etsy users are searching for gifts that serve a purpose and can become a new kind of family heirloom.
Globe Trotters
Feeling that cabin fever? Us too! And we're not the only ones. Invites designed to look like passports and favors inspired by the beach are popular right now, says Johnson (they're up 140% and 92%, respectively). Even if you're not traveling for a destination wedding, there are plenty of ways to incorporate escapism into your big day without even leaving your hometown.
"Bridgerton" Babes
Regencycore is here to stay. Full of elegance, romance, and lots of pearls, this trend has led to in an increase in searches for pearl veils (78%), puff sleeves (93%), and gloves (121%) for brides of all kinds, says Johnson. Take your wedding and bridal shower back to 1800s England with all your vintage homeware like candlesticks, tea pots, and china.
Wedding Tiara
Table Runner
In Screaming Color
If there's one thing you can count on us to be head over heels for, it's color. Get ready because Etsy searches for colorful wedding items jumped by 327% (!!!) in the last three months compared to the same time period in 2021. After two years of dull and gloom, it's no wonder people want to go all out with their celebrations! From vibrant decor and invitations to pink wedding dresses and ruby engagement rings, there are so many ways to add a splash of color to your day.
Rainbow Vases
Flower Belt
