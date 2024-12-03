14 Surprisingly Fun Things You Can Buy With Your HSA And FSA Dollars
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
HSA isn’t just for prescriptions and doctor’s visits – there’s actually a ton of things you can buy with your savings. Blue light glasses and sunscreen are commonly HSA eligible, but a lot of people don’t know you can also finesse fancy spa visits and life-changing massage guns (I’m looking at you, Theragun) with their HSA dollars. Some of these items are also FSA eligible, so if you’ve got some funds to use before they expire at the end of the year, you’ve come to the right place!
Your HSA funds can do way more than you think. Check out these 14 unexpectedly fun health-related finds to help you step up your self-care!
What is HSA?
Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
HSA stands for Health Savings Account, a type of savings account that lets you set aside funds to pay for qualified medical expenses. HSAs are often available as a part of health insurance plans, though banks and credit unions offer them, too.
What can I buy with an HSA?
Kaboompics / PEXELS
You can buy a lot more with your HSA funds than you think: menstrual products, over-the-counter medicines, sunscreen, and travel to and from medical appointments are just some of the things you can buy with an HSA.
Is HSA worth it?
Kaboompics / PEXELS
Whether an HSA is worth it is really dependent on your needs. There are some nice advantages associated with it, though. You may be able to lower your out of pocket costs for medical needs. Plus, the funds are not taxed, so you may be able to save more. Unlike an FSA (Flexible Spending Account), HSA funds roll over year-over-year, so you don't have to worry about it expiring.
Should I max my HSA?
Pixabay / PEXELS
Maxing out your HSA to your account's annual maximum amount via monthly contributions can be beneficial if your goals are to save money and limit out of pocket costs for medical care. You can also opt to invest some of your HSA funds, which can be a smart decision for saving for things like family planning or retirement.
Amazon
Sunscreen
Per Cigna, sunscreen counts as a reimbursable HSA purchase. SPF is super important for skin cancer prevention, plus wearing it regularly can reduce signs of aging – a win-win!
Amazon
Hatch Alarm Clock
The famed Hatch Restore alarm clock is both HSA and FSA eligible. It's a superb tool for going to bed soundly and waking up feeling refreshed as ever!
TomboyX
Period Underwear
Menstrual care and feminine hygiene products are also HSA eligible. Cigna says this category may include tampons, pads, liners, cups, sponges, and similar items, like period underwear!
Amazon
Theragun
This luxurious massage gun is both FSA and HSA eligible! It's truly life-changing for relieving muscle soreness and tightness. Therabody's other devices like the Theragun PRO Plus, Theragun Sense, and Theragun Relief are also eligible.
Amazon
Oura Ring
This fitness tracker ring is FSA and HSA eligible – it can help you keep tabs on your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more.
Amazon
Breathing Strips
According to Cigna, breathing strips are HSA eligible, plus you don't need a doctor's prescription for reimbursement.
Amazon
Electric Toothbrush
Electric toothbrushes are HSA eligible and reimbursable with a medical diagnosis. This model in particular cleans way better than a regular toothbrush, expertly supporting your oral health.
Amazon
Essential Oils
Essential oils are HSA-covered with a medical diagnosis. Certain oils can help relieve stress, anxiety, physical pain, and nausea, and aid in better sleep.
Amazon
Hand Sanitizer
Hand sanitizers of any kind are also surprisingly HSA eligible. We love these sprays from Touchland because they're cute, easily portable, and smell delicious.
Amazon
Humidifiers
Humidifiers are indeed HSA eligible – the moisture they put out into the surrounding air can relieve respiratory issues, common colds, and even reduce snoring.
Amazon
Air Purifiers
Similarly, air purifiers are eligible because they can help remove airborne contaminants and viruses that cause allergies and disease.
Anna Tarazevich / PEXELS
Spa Trips
In the case you're prescribed a lovely visit to a spa or resort by a physician for medical treatment, the only part that's covered by HSA are the services you receive while you're there. The cost of transportation is not eligible for reimbursement.
Amazon
Blue Light Glasses
Blue light glasses are covered by HSA; lenses like these block out blue light from screens which helps prevent eye strain and fatigue.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more health + shopping tips!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.