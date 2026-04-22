POV: It's a hot, summer day and you're enjoying it by laying out. So, just as you normally would, you re-apply your sunscreen to make sure you're looking out for your skin in the midst of high UV rays. But a couple minutes later, you catch a glimpse of yourself and realize your face looks like it's covered in white paint—that's called a white cast, and yes... it's extremely annoying.

Why does SPF always seem to leave a white cast? Instead of agonizing over this all summer long, we asked skincare experts for their recs the exact zero-white cast sunscreens to grab in order to avoid this pesky problem. We've also included top picks we've tested ourselves!

Keep reading for the scoop on the best sunscreens with no white cast worthy of everyday use.

What is white cast? RF Studio / PEXELS White cast is the annoying grayish, white color that some sunscreens leave behind after you've applied them. No matter how much you rub them in, it simply will not go away. Tosin Eyikogbe, MSN and skin expert gave us the full explanation on this. She says: "The active ingredients in mineral sunscreen, zinc and titanium oxide, are large rough, white particles. Because of this, when applied to the skin, traditional mineral sunscreen tend to leave an unwanted, ashy, white or grayish appearance." Dr. Praveen Guntipalli also weighed in on this topic: "These ingredients are effective at blocking UV radiation but can leave a visible white residue on the skin, especially if the particles are not finely milled or if the formulation lacks certain tinting additives that help the product blend into various skin tones." So, essentially, these sunscreens are working, but they end up leaving particles behind on the skin, ultimately causing a white cast to appear.

How can I avoid white cast? Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS There are a few ways you can avoid major white cast: Try a different formula

Opt for chemical sunscreens

Blend the SPF in as much as possible A different formula or type of sunscreen will definitely help with white cast. Mineral sunscreens are more likely to cause it, whereas chemical sunscreens don't. Eyikogbe says: "Chemical sunscreens, which contain organic compounds that are absorbed by the skin then convert UV rays to heat that is released, are offered in a variety of formats and are often paired with moisturizers to increase a light weight feel." We love the sound of that! She adds: "These formulas typically don’t leave a white cast, however chemical sunscreens aren’t ideal for all skin types, as they can clog pores and irritate the skin, and compounds including oxybezone and octinoxate are harmful to marine animals and can damage fragile coral reef ecosystems."

What ingredients should you look for in your sunscreen to avoid white cast? Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS If you have sensitive skin like me, then you know you always have to double-check labels and look into ingredient lists before buying products—especially when it comes to sun care. We asked skincare experts what their thoughts were on what ingredients to keep an eye out for and this is what they had to say: Eyikogbe says: "Mineral sunscreens, which typically contain inorganic compounds, titanium or zinc dioxide, can traditionally leave the notorious 'white cast' due to the reflection of the metal oxides on the skin. But there are newer formulas that have eradicated the old-school white cast and provide excellent mineral protection without a white cast." Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Divya Sachdev says: "I highly recommend tinted zinc oxide-based pure mineral sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or higher. These sunscreens are not only effective at protecting against UV rays but also include antioxidants like vitamin C, green tea, and raspberry seed oil that help combat free radicals from oxidative damage caused by sunlight."

What are some helpful tips for sunscreen? Mikhail Nilov / PEXELS If you're looking for a sunscreen that will blend in seamlessly and fit into your daily routine, I'd recommend a tinted moisturizer or CC cream with SPF. One of my favorites is Tatcha's Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 which blends well into the skin for a nice daily glow. It's best to re-apply SPF every two to three hours, but wearing protective clothing and eating an antioxidant-rich diet are also crucial parts of the process to protect your skin.

Derm-Approved Sunscreens Without White Cast Sephora Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 PA +++ This sunscreen gives your skin the nicest glow and it's the perfect base for your makeup. It's definitely a crowd-favorite for good reason. Blendability: 5/5 Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 4/5

Amazon EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen This is one of Dr. Divya Sachdev's favorite sunscreens with no white cast. "These tinted formulations also contain iron oxides that provide additional protection against UV damage and blue light exposure," she says. Blendability: 5/5 Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 4/5

Sephora Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30 Another sunscreen that I love is the Summer Fridays ShadeDrops. Every time I let one of my friends use it, I never get it back because it's that good. It's genuinely so milky and smooth and looks amazing underneath makeup or other skincare products. Blendability: 5/5

Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 3/5

Sephora innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Korean Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ My personal favorite is innisfree's SPF, which blends in just like a moisturizer would. It's genuinely so thin and creamy while still giving my skin the protection it needs. Blendability: 5/5 Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 3/5

Amazon ColorScience Sunforgetabble Face Shield SPF 50 We asked Tosin Eyikogbe about her go-to SPF and she said: "My personal favorite at the moment is ColorScience Sunforgettable Face Shield SPF 50, which contains all mineral active ingredients and comes in four shades that cover a wide range of skin tones. It has a light weight feel and provides a luminous and even skin tone. A lot of patients have told me it has replaced their need for foundation!" Blendability: 5/5 Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 5/5

More Great Sunscreens With No White Cast (Tested!) ILIA ILIA Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 This silky-smooth sunscreen is one of Meredith's (Brit + Co's Shopping Editor) new favorites for her SPF routine. It comes with a lightweight, liquid-y formula that blends into the skin beautifully. Plus, it's slightly tinted, subtly evening out her skin every time she applies it. It applies like a chemical sunscreen would, but gives the protection of a mineral formula. Plus, it's easy to take on the go for quick re-applications. Blendability: 5/5 Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 5/5

Amazon Youth To The People SPF 60 Youthscreen Another new favorite for Meredith is this glowy SPF from Youth To The People. Not only does it operate as a SPF 60 sunscreen, it's also great for the skin with an antioxidant-rich formula that fights against small particle and 'free radical' pollution. The texture of this SPF is notably milky, so it blends in effortlessly with no white cast. While she's only tested the product on her fair skin, 99% of consumer testers across a range of skin tones found it doesn't leave a white cast after application. Blendability: 5/5 Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 5/5

Target Versed Good Defense Daily Sunscreen SPF 50 This SPF makes Meredith's skin glow like no other. It comes with a sheer look to the formula while still depositing SPF 50 coverage. What she likes most about it is that after applying, it leaves zero white cast plus a subtly-tacky feel that's perfect for wearing under makeup and making it stick for all-day wear. Blendability: 5/5 Underneath Makeup: 5/5 Protection: 5/5

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This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.