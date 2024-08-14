10 Best Amazon Air Purifiers Ranked, For Dorms And Beyond
Dust, pets, pollen, smoke, even household cleaners (those nasty VOCs) can all aggravate our allergies, disrupt our health, and muck up the air we breathe indoors and out. According to the EPA, Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, where they can breathe as much as two to five times more pollutants than outdoors. Opening windows, opting for air-cleaning house plants, and investing in an air purifiers can help. Air purifiers with HEPA filters can trap airborne particles and help you breathe in fresh air, get a better night's sleep, and help reduce your risk of respiratory illnesses like asthma or even the spread of germs. Based on performance and price, here are the 10 best air purifiers on Amazon right now, from floor models to tabletops. Bring along to college, use in nurseries, and clear the air at home, or home away from home.
Amazon
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies
This 14-inch HEPA-grade filter is small, but mighty. It covers 1,000 square feet to rid any room of up to 99.97 percent of allergens, including pollen and pet dander. The award-winning design is sleek and modern, making it a perfect addition to your desk or side table. It also features a Sleep Mode that reduces noise levels so you can get a peaceful night's sleep.
Amazon
AROEVE Air Purifier for Home
This air purifier refreshes rooms up to 215 sq. ft. (perfect for dorm rooms or nurseries) and also offers a quiet Sleep Mode. Bonus, it also acts as a diffuser with an aroma pad where you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil.
Amazon
GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter
This air purifier helps reduce allergens, airborne germs and mold spores for rooms up to 743 sq ft. There is a pre-filter that helps extend the life of the HEPA filter, which are easy to forget to replace every 3-6 months!
Amazon
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Rooms
This air purifier works double duty, using a purification filter to capture particles and a light treatment that further purifies the air. It's great for rooms up to 1,000 feet. This one is also smart. It will detect when the air quality drops and the fan will speed up to clean the air faster. Trust us, your lungs will thank you for the break from the dirty air. It also has a Sleep Mode, perfect for babies and adults!
Amazon
BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Small Rooms
This sleek and quiet HEPA-filtered purifier cleans up to 465 sq.ft. in 30 minutes. Use the app for scheduling, monitoring the air quality, and sync with your Alexa. There's a night mode, auto mode and child lock too.
Amazon
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home
This app-controlled air purifier is perfect for pet owners with a Pet Mode designed to trap airborne pet hairs and odors without clogging the filter. It can cover up to an 1800 sq. ft. space, offers a Sleep Mode (reducing noise and light), and has a pre-filter so your filter will last longer than 3-6 months.
Amazon
BLUEAIR Air Purifier Large Room
This award-winning air purifier (it was a Good Housekeeping and Wirecutter pick) is quieter than most, Energy Star-rated, and cleans a 540 sq. ft. room in about 12 minutes, or up to 2,592 sq.ft. in about an hour. It meets Ozone Safety Standards Certified by CARB, the California Air Resources Board.
Amazon
MOOKA Air Purifiers for Home
This air purifier covers an area up to 1,000 sq. ft. with a pre-filter, true HEPA filter and carbon filter that captures pet hair, dander, smoke, odor, and dust. It's also super quiet and energy-saving with a child lock.
Amazon
MORENTO Air Purifiers for Home
This HEPA model purifies the air from two areas, top to front, and will monitor your air quality in real time, speeding up when it needs extra clearing. It covers a 1076 sq. ft. room and offers a light- and noise-reducing Sleep Mode.
Amazon
2-Pack TPLMB Air Purifiers for Bedroom
Put one on your desk and one on your side table and clear the air up to 1,800 sq. ft. The 2-pack is super affordable, app-based, automatically adjusts the speed by detecting the air quality, and has a Pet and Sleep mode. It also comes with an easy-to-clean pre-filter.
