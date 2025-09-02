6 Dreamy Wellness Retreats For The Ultimate Reset

In our always-on world, few luxuries feel as essential — or as restorative — as pressing pause. Wellness travel is on the rise, offering the chance to recharge your body and mind while still enjoying modern comforts. From Austin to Big Sur to Sedona and beyond, travel destinations are embracing this shift with experiences designed to soothe, inspire, and restore. Whether you’re craving a tech-free weekend, time spent in nature, or a blend of both, these six retreats provide the space to reflect, reset, and return home totally renewed.

Dawn Ranch, Guerneville, CA Gentl & Hyers I was smitten the moment I arrived at Dawn Ranch, a 22-acre creative retreat spanning the Russian River in the heart of Northern California's redwoods (about 90 minutes from San Francisco). A tranquil escape, it offered exactly what I needed — space to reset creatively, connect with nature and the people I love, and take care of myself.

Gentl & Hyers My partner, daughter, and I checked into our cabin — a private oasis with thoughtful design details, a cozy fireplace, Fender guitars for self-guided lessons, a modern kitchen stocked with complimentary snacks, and even an outdoor soaking tub. Our personal firepit became a nightly ritual for roasting s’mores (kits are available at the front desk), even one breakfast to my daughter's delight!

Gentl & Hyers You can curate your weekend from a number of experiences like scent-making classes, flower-pressing workshops, bird-watching with Swarovski Optik binoculars, and more. I booked a restorative Vinyasa yoga session at the Boathouse with Sol Rio's Mary Kate McCartney. She was so good that I followed it up the next morning with her outdoor yoga class in the apple orchard, which was accompanied by live music and a sound bath. Amazing. We floated down the peaceful Russian River from the retreat’s private dock, tried our hand at archery, and swam in the brand new onsite pool. A massage at The Spa at Dawn Ranch, tucked inside a California-style bungalow framed by a Japanese-inspired shade garden, was the perfect finishing touch to a wellness-filled day.

Gentl & Hyers Dining at The Lodge at Dawn Ranch was equally unforgettable. The South American–inspired tasting menu from Chefs Juliana Thorpe and Ignacio Zuzulich showcased ingredients from the on-site garden. From tapioca-fried bites with chili jam to spot prawn pasta and potato topped with caviar, each of the 10 delicious courses was beautifully executed, with excellent service to match.

Gentl & Hyers As a design enthusiast, I was so inspired by Bridgeton Studio’s modern cabin aesthetic, created in collab with Brian Smith and Whitney Clark. Set against the towering redwoods, Dawn Ranch feels less like a hotel stay and more like an elevated summer camp — designed to spark joy and reconnect you with your playful side.

Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, TX Lake Austin Spa Resort Located just about 20 miles from downtown Austin, this lakeside all-inclusive wellness getaway feels much farther from the city than that. Your stay includes all meals, snacks, and nonalcoholic drinks, including fresh juices and smoothies; access to the spa’s pools and relaxation spaces; wellness activities; and gratuity.

Lake Austin Spa Resort Summer and fall is a beautiful time to visit and enjoy full access to the resort’s watersports, such as hydrobikes, waterskis, wakeboards, and kayaks on secluded Lake Austin. Daily programming includes activities like lakeside yoga, guided hikes through private trails in the Texas Hill Country, Japanese sword classes, myofascial release in the water to help unwind those stubborn knots in your neck and shoulders, Tarot readings, and wine cruises.

Carly Diaz The on-site spa’s [ comfort zone ] FACE SPAce is the first of its kind in the U.S., utilizing new specialty therapies to stimulate collagen and leave you glowing. Challenge yourself to a treatment that includes an outdoor cold plunge (this can be fun with friends) followed by a warm, soothing massage to fully relax. Then follow it up with a thoughtfully presented meal, such as heirloom tomato salad, whipped ricotta made with local honey, or Texas blackened redfish, served in the dining room or outside on one of the breezy patio spaces.

Mii Amo, Sedona, AZ Douglas Friedman If you’re looking for an all-inclusive wellness getaway that feels deeply meaningful, head to Sedona’s breathtaking Boynton Canyon, where the iconic spa Mii amo reopened following a $40 million, two-year renovation. Here you’ll find 23 casitas with private balconies or patios, in-room kiva fireplaces and soaking tubs, as well as a new restaurant called Hummingbird.

Douglas Friedman Daily guided meditations and special presentations and ceremonies (examples include a Summer Solstice Ceremony and Canyon Bathing) create an ideal environment to slow down and refocus.

Douglas Friedman At the spa, beyond the typical massage and facial offerings, you’ll find a unique to Mii amo menu of services, including Chakra Balancing; Aura Photography; a Connection Ceremony that focuses on letting go of past hurts or welcoming in new beginnings; an Inner Quest including special ceremonial elements like braided sweetgrass and cedar/sage oil; and Intuitive Massage.

Mii Amo The chef-created menu at Hummingbird includes items like salmon ceviche, duck breast, poulet rouge, and gluten-free and vegan selections, and there’s a juice bar serving a full slate of smoothies, juices, and wellness tonics.

K Hayden Next door at neighboring property Enchantment Resort you’ll find additional amenities you can use while exploring the surrounding 400 miles of trails.

Canyon Ranch, Woodside, CA Canyon Ranch Secluded within 16 acres of majestic redwoods in Northern California, about an hour south of San Francisco, is the all-inclusive Canyon Ranch Woodside. There are additional locations in Tucson, Lenox (outside of Boston), and Las Vegas.

Canyon Ranch If you find forest bathing appearling, this is the ideal wellness getaway for you. The resort celebrates its forest environs from its 24 luxury treehouse rooms that peek through the forest, to ropes courses and guided meditations that take place under the magnificent canopy. Locally sourced dining menus are served al fresco or in a cozy dining room and include afternoon tapas, colorful salads, and fresh salmon.

Canyon Ranch Each day, Canyon Ranch offers dozens of mind-body activities including hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, dancing, and free-flow abstract painting. Upcoming summer wellness presentations and workshops focus on themes such as “Wisdom of the Horse and Herd” equine therapy; “Activating Your Empathy and Intuition”; and “Find Your Purpose.” Spa treatments include Forest Aromatherapy Treatment and Hiker’s Retreat, designed to perk up your feet after a strenuous hike.

Art of Living Retreat Center, Boone, NC Art of Living Retreat Center You can design your own stay at the Art of Living Retreat Center depending on your intentions. Customizable itineraries include silent retreats, wellness cleanses and detoxes, meditation-focused retreats, and happiness retreats. This summer, guest faculty will lead sessions on “Healing Through Feminine Practices,” “Trusting Our Transformation,” and “Experience the Divine.”

Art of Living Retreat Center The spa offers Ayurvedic-informed treatments, including Eye Bathing, targeting relieving tired eyes with warmed ghee; Clear Breath Support with herb-infused oils to clear the sinuses; and a treatment to settle the nervous system, with warm oil poured into the ears. Round these out with soothing body wraps and massage treatments for the ultimate restorative experience.

Art of Living Retreat Center Buffet-style meals are prepared with vegetarian, whole foods, and are informed by Ayurvedic wisdom, including selections like Jamaican Jackfruit Stew and Gado-Gado Peanut Sprout Salad. Each day, you can enjoy yoga sessions, nature walks, a fire circle, and there are additional class options such as pottery and Ayurveda cooking.

Hemlock Neversink, Neversink, NY Sasithon Photography Hemlock Neversink is situated on 230 acres of land in the Sullivan Catskills, about two hours northwest of New York City. Your stay includes all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, programming, and on-site amenities.

Clay Banks The prix fixe menu at the on-site restaurant Bittersweet highlights plant-forward cuisine, including options like enoki mushroom and warm spinach salad and roasted cabbage or skirt steak.

Upland Creative Enjoy spa treatments such as the 90-minute Return to Nature Ritual, which exfoliates with berry seats and white peat, then hydrates your skin with organic mushrooms, helichrysum blossoms, and berry oils. Then float while breathing in birch extract and other aromas.

Sasithon Photography You'll find a variety of workshops, yoga and meditation classes, and there's even a goat sanctuary on site (you can go for a daily goat hike for some animal therapy), as well as tennis courts and hiking trails. This summer, nationally recognized guest instructors will teach classes and lead workouts on mat pilates and dance cardio in the honey-toned wood Movement Building, and in the Activity Building, do a Catskill honey and tea tasting, join a Shamanic drum circle, and make a vision board.

