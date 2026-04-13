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Clear your schedule: The 'Handmaid's Tale' sequel is airing now.

The 5 Best Shows & Movies Coming to Hulu in April 2026

CHASE INFINITI, LUCY HALLIDAY
Disney/Russ Martin
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryApr 13, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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April’s streaming schedule is usually a gamble, but Hulu is making a definitive play for your attention. We’ve sifted through the noise to find the five absolute essentials—ranging from psychological horrors that will stick with you to the high-stakes comedy specials we’ve been waiting for. These aren't just 'new releases'; they're the shows everyone will be talking about by Monday.

These Hulu releases are worth your streaming time this month.

the testaments

Hulu

The Testaments — Watch on Hulu April 8

Remember the terrifying, dystopian landscape of Gilead in The Handmaid's Tale? There's a whole lot more where that came from. While the original series follows June, an outsider enduring a fish-out-of-water story as she goes from a normal life in Boston to the buttoned-up confines of Gilead, The Testaments follows two teens: Agnes, who grew up inside the regime, and Daisy, a newcomer from beyond Gilead's borders, as they navigate life under Aunt Lydia's iron rule. Obviously, it's not going to be easy. Like…at all.

pizza movie

IMDB

Pizza Movie — Watch on Hulu Now

Sometimes, you just want to shut your brain off and tune in to a stoner film filled with adventure and unexpected friendships. Pizza Movie delivers on that, and it stars Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, and Lulu Wilson. It follows along with a group of college friends who take a peculiar drug. The only way to get off it? Eat pizza, of course. Note: if it sounds wild and chaotic, that's because it is.

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz

Hulu

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair — Watch on Hulu April 10

The more things seem to change, the more they stay the same. Prepare for the ultimate dose of millennial nostalgia with Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. The long-awaited follow-up series arrives on Hulu with all-new episodes on April 10, reuniting the original cast including Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek for one last hurrah.

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl hulu shows april 2026

Hulu

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl — Watch on Hulu April 24

Who's ready for a great time with Nikki Glaser's new standup special? The comedian has gone from small stages with three audience members to hosting the Golden Globes, all in the span of a few years. Now, she's gracing fans with her fifth special, heading to Hulu on April 24.

"I couldn't be prouder of my 5th hour special, Good Girl," Glaser revealed to Done + Dusted. "I put everything I had into this hour of material and luckily for me, so did everyone who worked on it with me. I truly saved the best for 5th."

Brown dog in a misty forest with fallen logs and a blurred figure in the background.

IFC Films

Good Boy — Watch on Hulu April 25

Ready for the most adorable horror movie you've ever seen? We say that because it stars a dog, told through the perspective of a loyal canine. The movie is praised by critics for being equal parts heartfelt and terrifying. Be sure to stream it when it drops on April 25.

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This post has been updated.

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