Ryan Murphy fans listen up! Even if you're not into the horror of it all (meaning you didn't binge Grotesquerie but are looking forward to American Love Story), there's a brand new show called All's Fair coming out this year you absolutely need to tune into. And it's led by Kim Kardashian. It's steamy, empowering, and very bold.

Here's everything you need to know about All's Fair, coming to FX and Hulu in 2025.

Where can I watch Alls Fair? All's Fair is coming to Hulu in the fall of 2025.

What is the new series with Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian? All's Fair is about a team of female divorce attorneys who ditch their firm to start their own. And according to the official logline, they're "fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated." As they "navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," these ladies "don’t just play the game—they change it." It's giving the high profile drama of Suits with the bold and empowering edge of Legally Blonde and I'm here for it!

Who's in the All's Fair cast? The All's Fair cast includes: Kim Kardashian

Naomi Watts

Niecy Nash-Betts

Teyana Taylor

Matthew Noszka

Sarah Paulson

Glenn Close

Where was All's Fair filmed? All's Fair filmed in California from October 2024 until March 2025. And at the Disney Upfronton May 13, we got our first look at the series before the trailer dropped!

