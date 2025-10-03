Hulu’s October lineup has a little bit of everything—comedy, true crime, throwback thrillers, and the return of two fan-favorite dramas. If you’re planning a few cozy nights in, here are four shows worth streaming this month. And after you finish binge watching these, tune into Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween!

Scroll to see all the October Hulu shows you don't wanna miss this month!

Hulu Chad Powers — Streaming every Tuesday If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a pro athlete put on a fake nose and wig to get back in the game, Chad Powers is your answer. Glen Powell plays Russ Holliday, a disgraced quarterback who reinvents himself with a full-on disguise. The result is part sports story, part ridiculous comedy, and definitely not your typical underdog tale. It leans into awkward humor but still finds heart in the comeback angle.

Disney/Christopher Willard 9-1-1 (Season 9) — On Hulu October 9, 2025 The emergencies on 9-1-1 just keep getting bigger, and Season 9 is no exception. When it comes to 9-1-1, you never know what you’re going to get. One week it’s a completely over-the-top rescue, the next it’s something small and emotional that hits harder than expected. That balance between high-stakes emergencies and the everyday lives of the team is what makes the show click. It doesn’t just go big for the drama—it finds room for the quieter moments too.

Anne Marie Fox/Disney Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22) — On Hulu October 9, 2025 Twenty-two seasons in, and Grey’s Anatomy still finds new ways to shock fans. The latest chapter picks up after last season’s chaotic finale, with big hospital shake-ups and personal drama guaranteed. Longtime fans know the drill: messy romances, impossible medical cases, and those emotional monologues that leave you misty-eyed. Even if you’ve taken a break from Grey Sloan, this season is a good point to jump back in.

Hulu Murdaugh: Death in the Family — On Hulu October 15, 2025 The Murdaugh family scandal has been told in documentaries and news specials, but this scripted series digs into the story with new dramatic weight. Set in South Carolina, the show unpacks how power and privilege protected the family for so long—and how it all came crashing down. It’s eerie, unsettling, and will probably spark plenty of “can you believe this really happened?” conversations.

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios The Hand That Rocks the Cradle — On Hulu October 22, 2025 A ’90s thriller gets a new spin just in time for spooky season. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle follows a nanny who seems perfect on the surface, but of course, things take a much darker turn. This version ups the tension with modern twists while keeping that creepy, psychological edge. It’s the kind of slow-burn suspense that pairs well with a blanket and the lights turned low.

And honestly, that’s what sums up Hulu’s October slate overall. You’ve got a comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously, a true crime series that’ll have you shaking your head, a spooky thriller remake, and the return of two TV staples that refuse to lose steam. No matter what mood you’re in this month—whether it’s a laugh, a scare, or a good cry—there’s something waiting to stream.

