Here's when you can watch every episode.
The Only 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Watch Guide You Need
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Grey's Anatomy fandom, how are we doing? Fans immediately started worrying when the teaser for the new season hinted that Link or Miranda (or both Link AND Miranda) wouldn't make it out of season 22 alive. Well we don't have to wait long to find out because the new season drops on October 9, and we have everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes.
Here's your official Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode guide & release schedule before the show premieres on ABC October 9, 2025.
How many episodes are in season 22 of Grey's Anatomy?
We're expecting Grey's Anatomy season 22 to have around 20 episodes. Here's the schedule for the fall half of the season!
- Season 22, Episode 1 "Only the Strong Survive" premieres on ABC October 9, 2025
- Season 22, Episode 2 "We Built This City" premieres on ABC October 16, 2025
- Season 22, Episode 3 "Between Two Lungs" premieres on ABC October 23, 2025
- Season 22, Episode 4 premieres on ABC October 30, 2025
- Season 22, Episode 5 premieres on ABC November 6, 2025
- Season 22, Episode 6 premieres on ABC November 13, 2025
- Season 22, Episode 7 premieres on ABC November 20, 2025
Where can I watch season 22 of Grey's Anatomy?
The season premieres on ABC on October 9 and will air weekly on Thursdays.
Who's in the Grey's Anatomy season 22 cast?
Byron Cohen/ABC
The Grey's Anatomy season 22 cast includes:
- Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey
- Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber
- Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt
- Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd
- Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson
- Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren
- Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman
- Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln
- Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu
- Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith
- Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan
- Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin
- Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams
Catch up on last season's "Unexpected" Grey's Anatomy Season Finale before next week!