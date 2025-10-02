12 New Trader Joe's Items To Try In October (Before They're Gone)

Trader Joe’s, just where would I be without you? You alone have managed to update my pantry and fridge with the most mouthwatering, unique, high-quality treats at the most reasonable prices, which have transformed my taste buds forever. And when it comes to your seasonal holiday deals? Forget about it.

As a part of my love letter to Trader Joe’s, I will be rounding up my personal favorite new arrivals from the grocery store that are all the rage this October. Plus, we've got some exciting items that were spotted at Trader Joe's around the country (but may not be live online yet). Ready for some shopping?

Scroll to see all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about in October this year!

Trader Joe's Kettle Cooked Rosemary & Sea Salt Potato Chips When it comes to my snack of choice, I will always be a “chip” girly, through and through. I am addicted to Kettle Cooked chips, yet it’s always been difficult for me to crown a “favorite” flavor within this brand- until now. I am officially ranking Kettle Cooked Seasalt and Rosemary Potato Chips as my number one favorite flavor. That’s right. You’ve heard it here. It has such a savory and mouthwatering kick that I’m struggling not to become addicted to these things. 12 out of 10 from me.

Trader Joe's Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert The truth is, I love dairy. But, unfortunately, dairy doesn’t love me. As a result, I try to seek out dairy-free ice cream options, and this vanilla frozen dessert is the perfect choice. Honestly, you’d never guess it’s dairy-free by the classic taste.

Trader Joe's Sweet Cinnamon Filled Korean Pancakes Nobody comes up with more creative recipes than Korea, and their breakfast options are no exception here. I’m obsessed with Korean pancakes, because they’re so much fluffier, tastier, and more flavorful IMO than the kind served in the US. Add some cinnamon to the flavor, and bam: you’ve got yourself the perfect breakfast.

Trader Joe's Peach Flavored Glaze I’m a balsamic fanatic through and through, and therefore I’ve tried all the flavors within this type of vinegar. But none compares to this unique peach balsamic glaze, which pairs perfectly with chicken dishes in order to add a fresh and utterly unique taste. Truly a necessary product to add to your pantry this season.

Trader Joe's Risotto Semplice Risotto is honestly the perfect meal for cozy weather. It's warm, rich, and never fails to hit the spot. This risotto includes "sunflower & olive oils, onion, vegetable broth, saffron (characteristic of risotto alla Milanese), cultured butter, and cheese" — making it a simply delicious dish that I can't wait to make ASAP.

Trader Joe's Sweet & Spicy Rice Cracker Mix Sweet and salty this, sweet and salty that — what about sweet and SPICY? It's a flavor duo that's extremely underrated, so I was thrilled to see Trader Joe's had this rice cracker mix. Grab it for your next happy hour, snack break, or some secret midnight munching (we won't tell!).

Trader Joe's Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces Halloween season has me craving all the candy, so I'm trying to balance out my sweet snacks for something at least a little healthier when I can. These yogurt-covered freeze-dried fruits are the perfect handful of deliciousness to grab when my sweet tooth starts acting up!

Trader Joe's Mini Pretzel Twists The simple joy of a pretzel is honestly unmatched. They're the salty crowd-pleaser that can pair with any flavor (apple pie butter-dipped pretzels, anyone?) or can easily be enjoyed alone. However you like your pretzels, these twists are a must-get on your next grocery run!

Trader Joe's Meatball Calzone Listen, I already love a calzone, so adding a meatball to it only makes the situation infinitely better. Do I even need to explain any further?

Other Trader Joe's October Product's We're Excited About (But Aren't Live Online Yet) Instagram/@tjstipsdallas Pumpkin Ginger Ice Cream Hold The Cone I gotta be careful with Trader Joe’s pumpkin ginger ice cream with the cone included, because this is my ultimate vice. Personally, my favorite part of the ice cream eating experience is when you finally get to munch on the cone. This only really happens when you go out for ice cream at a local parlor, yet now you can bring the experience home with these luxurious and festive treats! Magical. Truly magical.

Instagram/@tjstipsdallas Pumpkin Waffles One of the best ways to honor the spooky season is to swap your usual waffle breakfast with these delicious pumpkin-flavored waffles. They’re a filling, cozy treat to keep you all nice and warm as the air gets nippier outside. Chef’s Kiss! Delicious.

Instagram/trader_joes_treasure_hunt O&H Pumpkin Kringle There’s a reason everyone and their mother is raving about the Pumpkin Kringles sold at Trader Joe’s: they’re simply delicious! It’s the kind of cozy, flaky pastry you could expect to get at Luke’s Diner in Star’s Hallow, yet served right in the comfort of your own home. Truly a one of a kind treat, especially with the addition of pumpkin pie filling.

