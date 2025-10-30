It's always a little terrifying when you're waiting for your favorite new TV show to get renewed. And fans of FX's Adults know that waiting game all too well. The first season of the show ended in June 2025 with months of silence following the finale. But on October 30, we finally got word that a second season of the show is coming to FX and Hulu in 2026 and that's a piece of Halloweekend news that's totally worth celebrating!

Here's everything you need to know about Adults season 2, coming to FX soon.

Will there be a season 2 of Adult FX? Yes, Adults season 2 is coming to FX! The renewal was announced on October 30, and the cast posted a fun video to Instagram to celebrate. “Ben and Rebecca are incredibly talented writers, and they have expertly and hilariously captured the experience of being a young adult in today’s world,” Kate Lambert, executive VP of development for FX Entertainment, told Variety. “The entire cast—Malik, Lucy, Jack, Amita and Owen—is exceptional in bringing it to life in a way that has truly connected with its audience.”

When is Adults season 2 coming out? FX/Hulu Adults season 2 is coming in 2026.

What is the FX series Adults about? FX/Hulu Adults is about a group of 20-somethings who are just trying to figure out how to be, well, adults. The official logline continues that, the main cast of five are "friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.”

Who's in the Adults cast? FX/Hulu The Adults cast includes: Malik Elassal as Samir Rahman

as Samir Rahman Amita Rao as Issa

as Issa Jack Innanen as Paul Baker

as Paul Baker Owen Thiele as Anton Evans

as Anton Evans Lucy Freyer as Billie Schaeffer

as Billie Schaeffer Charlie Cox as Andrew/Mr. Teacher

as Andrew/Mr. Teacher Rachel Marsh as Carly

How many episodes are in Adults? FX/Hulu Adults has 8 episodes so far, so we can expect season 2 to have around that many as well. Here's the original release schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 "Pilot" premiered on FX May 28, 2025

"Pilot" premiered on FX May 28, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Spit Roast" premiered on FX May 28, 2025

"Spit Roast" premiered on FX May 28, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Have You Seen This Man?" premiered on FX June 4, 2025

"Have You Seen This Man?" premiered on FX June 4, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "House Rules" premiered on FX June 4, 2025

"House Rules" premiered on FX June 4, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "Theracide" premiered on FX June 11, 2025

"Theracide" premiered on FX June 11, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "Roast Chicken" premiered on FX June 11, 2025

"Roast Chicken" premiered on FX June 11, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "Annabelle" premiered on FX June 18, 2025

"Annabelle" premiered on FX June 18, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 "The Mail" premiered on FX June 18, 2025

