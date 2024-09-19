9 New October TV Shows We’ve Been Waiting For All Year
A new month means a bunch of new and returning shows to dive into and luckily, October has something for everyone! Ready to go back to the OBX with the Pogues? Need a little magic and wizardry in your life? Maybe you’re looking for a new psychological mystery or thriller to devour and create theories for?
Whether you’re looking for your next binge-watch or weekly TV nights, we’ve got you covered. So mark your calendars, grab your popcorn, and let the watching begin. Check out all the Incredible September TV Showsyou can watch in the meantime.
Sullivan's Crossing Season 2 — On The CW October 2
Fremantle/The CW
The end of Sullivan's Crossing season 1 left us with so many questions. Will Sully be okay? What's going to happen to Cal and Maggie? Will Lola ever come clean about hiding Cal's letter? We'll hopefully get some answers when Sullivan's Crossing premieres on October 2.
Sullivan's Crossing season 2 stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lindura, Allan Hawco, Lauren Hammersley, and Amalia Williamson.
Found Season 2 — On NBC October 3
Matt Miller/NBC
While Gabi Mosely continues to lead her crisis management team to find missing persons, she must also deal with the challenges — and nightmares — that a recently escaped Sir adds to her life. The crime drama returns October 3 on NBC.
Found season 2 stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.
Heartstopper Season 3 — On Netflix October 3
Netflix
It’s your adorable story of boy meets boy then become friends and fall in love, but now Charlie actually wants to tell Nick he loves him. Easy right? Except Nick also has something important to share with Charlie. A new school year always comes with new happiness and difficulties but when life gets tough, that’s the perfect time to count on your loved ones. The new season premieres on October 3.
Heartstopper season 3 stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan.
Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 — On Netflix October 10
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Calling all Pogues, Outer Banks season 4 is almost here and with that 18-month flash-forward, there’s definitely a lot for us to catch up on. Despite finally getting the El Dorado gold, it seems we’re back in the “G” game to find Blackbeard’s treasure on the Outer Banks. But with enemies new and old, is it too big of a risk when they have everything to lose? Find out in Part 1, which hits Netflix on October 10.
Outer Banks season 4 stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, Mia Challis, and Cullen Moss.
Sweetpea — On STARZ October 10
STARZ
Ella Purnell stars in this twisted “coming-of-rage” October TV show from STARZ. The six-part series is about Rhiannon Lewis, described as a quiet wallflower until everything in her life changes. Once she control, she realizes just how sweet (and liberating) vengeful murder really is. The question is, how long can she really hide her killer secret?
Sweetpea stars Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, and Dustin Demri-Burns.
Disclaimer — On Apple TV+ October 11
Apple TV
Apple TV+ is bringing audiences two new psychological thrillers, and the first is Disclaimer. The seven-episode series is based on Renée Knight's best-selling novel, and follows an acclaimed journalist who has created a reputation shining light on others' mistakes. However, when she gets a book from an anonymous author, Catherine discovers she's become the main character in a story exposing her deepest, darkest secrets. Can she figure out who is responsible? The show premieres with two episodes on October 11.
Disclaimer stars Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon.
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage — On CBS October 17
Troy Harvey/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment
After an extremely emotional Young Sheldon finale, we’re getting to see what the future holds for Georgie and Mandy as they raise their new family in Texas. Naturally, there will be plenty of complications, but with the help of some special guest stars from the Cooper family, they can get through anything. The show premieres Thursday, October 17 on CBS.
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage stars Emily Osment , Montana Jordan, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez.
Before — On Apple TV+ October 25
Apple TV+
Apple TV's second thriller is Before, which focuses on child psychiatrist Eli. After the loss of his wife, Eli meets a troubled boy named Noah — then learns Noah's connected to his past. As their relationship deepens, haunting memories and buried secrets come to light. The first two episodes begin streaming October 25 on Apple TV+.
Before stars Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light, and Rosie Perez.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — On Disney Channel October 29
Disney
Fans have been eager for a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot since 2013's The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, and thanks to executive producers Selena Gomez and David Henrie, the story will continue with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The new series will follow an adult Justin Russo, played by Henrie, who's leading a regular life. However, in true Alex Russo fashion, she turns his life upside down by bringing a wizard-in-training named Billie to his house for help. It’s time for Justin to dust off his magical skills and mentor skills — what could go wrong? Watch Tuesday, October 29 on Disney Channel or stream the first eight episodes on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, and Alkaio Thiele.
