13 New October Movies That Will Get You In The Mood For Halloween
"What are you watching right now?" is a question that always seems to come up in conversation. Some of us are in the middle of 3 TV shows while some of us are rewatching old Meg Ryan movies, but there's a very good chance all film fans are excited for these new October movies. While these titles aren't all Halloween movies, they definitely put us in a spooky mood. From horror flicks to thrillers to heartbreaking romances, here are the best October movies coming next month.
Hold Your Breath — On Hulu October 3, 2024
Searchlight Pictures/Hulu
The 1930s' Dust Bowl takes a supernatural turn in this new movie. Sarah Paulson stars as a young mother convinced a mysterious entity is messing with her mind and threatening her family. As a history nerd myself, I'm so intrigued by this concept — and can't wait to see all the freaky details.
Hold Your Breath stars Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford, Alona Jane Robbins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Bill Heck.
House Of Spoils — On Prime Video October 3, 2024
Prime Video/Blumhouse
A driven and persistent chef opens a new restaurant on a remote estate, but all is not as romantic as it seems. Because she's not just up against chaos inside the kitchen — she's also battling a threatening presence haunting her every move.
House of Spoils stars Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset, and Marton Csokas.
It's What's Inside — On Netflix October 4, 2024
Netflix
This new movie was a hit at this year's Sundance, and I am so excited that it's finally coming to Netflix. When a pre-wedding party gets interrupted by an estranged friend and a mysterious game, the celebration turns into confusion.
It's What's Inside stars Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, Devon Terrell, and David Thompson.
Monster Summer — In Theaters October 4, 2024
Pastime Pictures
Noah and his friends team up with a retired detective when they learn a monster is messing with their summer vacation. Monster hunting was never on my summer agenda, but this is sure to inspire a whole new generation to grab a flashlight and start searching.
Monster Summer stars Mason Thames, Julian Lerner, Abby James Witherspoon, Noah Cottrell, Nora Zehetner, Patrick Renna, Lilah Pate, Lorraine Bracco, and Mel Gibson.
Joker: Folie A Deux — In Theaters October 4, 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures
Joker 2 mixes thrills with incredible musical numbers, creating a unique movie experience we'll talk about for years. This time around, Arthur isn't alone in his descent into madness because he's bringing Harley Quinn with him.
Joker 2 stars Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Steve Coogan, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson.
Caddo Lake — On Max October 10, 2024
Max
An eight-year-old girl's disappearance brings a string of past deaths, accidents, and missing people to light — and suggests they might not have been accidental after all.
Caddo Lake stars Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hopper, Caroline Falk, Sam Hennings, Eric Lange, and Lauren Ambrose.
We Live In Time — In Theaters October 11, 2024
A24
Romance movie fans will fall in love with this flick. An accident changes the course of two strangers' lives when they meet and immediately fall for each other. See what Florence Pugh had to say about "creating a life" with Andrew Garfield!
We Live in Time hits stars Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Adam James, Aoife Hinds, Marama Corlett, and Nikhil Parmar.
Saturday Night — In Theaters October 11, 2024
Sony Pictures
Before SNL, Saturday was just like any other night. Until a group of comedians and writers introduced the world to Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. This new movie covers the hour and a half leading up to the first episode (and its famous introduction).
Saturday Night stars Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, and J.K. Simmons.
The Apprentice — In Theaters October 11, 2024
Telefilm/StudioCanal
Donald Trump is examined in a whole new way with this October movie, which follows the former President as lawyer Roy Cohn takes him under his wing, transforming him into the man we know today.
The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova.
Smile 2 — In Theaters October 18, 2024
Paramount Pictures
Popstar Skye Riley is excited for her upcoming world tour. But her excitement turns to terror when she starts encountering disturbing events that threaten her safety, her sanity, and her future.
Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson, and Drew Barrymore.
Venom: The Last Dance — In Theaters October 25, 2024
Columbia Pictures/Sony
Eddie Brock is back (along with Venom, of course) in this threequel. The anti-hero, and his symbiote, has to go on the run when both their worlds turn on them.
Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham.
Time Cut — On Netflix October 30, 2024
Allen Fraser/Netflix
This new October movie is like a murder mystery version of Back to the Future. When a teenage science genius finds a time machine, she travels back to the early 2000s with one mission in mind: stop the killer who murdered her sister.
Salem's Lot — On Max This October
New Line Cinema/Max
This Stephen King adaptation follows a writer who returns to his hometown. What he once remembered as quaint has transformed into something more sinister, and it's more than likely due to the vampires attacking the town.
Salem's Lot stars Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Pilou Asbæk, and John Benjamin Hickey.
Lead image via Warner Bros. Pictures
