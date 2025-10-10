I think we can all agree that one of the greatest Halloween traditions is binging scary movies throughout spooky season. I’m always down to watch a wide range of festive classics throughout the month of October, from campy witch flicks to Tim Burton animations, as well as genuinely frightening horror movies. I’ll take ‘em all!

If you’re also greedy for a frighteningly wide range of movies and TV shows that are just perfect for Halloween, you’re gonna want to check out Hulu and Disney+’s “Huluween” lineup. Not only does it offer your favorite festive films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and Hocus Pocus, but it also promises never-before-seen releases and streams that will fully immerse you in the spirit of Halloween.

So grab your witch hats, broomsticks, and "Trick or Treat" candy, because we’re about to dive into everything you need to know about the Huluween lineup.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Hulu's Huluween for 2025!

What TV shows can we expect for Huluween in 2025? Hulu I know every streaming service likes to get all festive for spooky season with a wide range of Halloween classics that vary from very scary, scary, and not so scary at all (IT Chapter 2 reference very much intended). But out of all the streaming services I’ve analyzed so far, no one offers a higher quality selection than Hulu and Disney+’s Huluween bundle. The lineup of content includes (but is not limited to) the following TV shows: The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror Collection (My fave!)

Collection (My fave!) Family Guy Halloween Special (Because we can all use the laughs from Stewie)

(Because we can all use the laughs from Stewie) American Horror Story (Tate and Violet, forever!)

(Tate and Violet, forever!) Agatha All Along (Spooktacular!)

What movies are dropping for Huluween in 2025? Disney Furthermore, this Disney+/Hulu bundle offers a wide selection of Halloween-inspired movies to enhance your festive spirit. They include (but are not limited to): Tim Burton ’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Classic!)

’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Classic!) Hocus Pocus (I love me some Sanderson Sisters)

(I love me some Sanderson Sisters) Goosebumps (R.L. Stine is honestly a Halloween genius)

(R.L. Stine is honestly a Halloween genius) Haunted Mansion (It doesn’t get much better than that, does it?!)

(It doesn’t get much better than that, does it?!) Hand that Rocks the Cradle (I'm so ready for this remake!)

Who gets access to Huluween? Disney If you want access to hundreds of Halloween movies, TV shows, and streams during Huluween, you have to be a bundle subscriber to both Hulu and Disney+. If you’re not currently a bundle subscriber yet you’re hoping to change that, have no fear! We’ve got the link right here.

Is there a Huluween free trial? Hulu Unfortunately, there's no free trial option for this bundle, but you can subscribe for $10.99 a month. Hurry up for this deal, because on October 21st, prices will jump to $12.99 a month! Will you be diving into Huluween this October? Which movie/show are you looking forward to most? Let us know!

