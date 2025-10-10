Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Spooky season continues to deliver!

Hulu's Highly-Anticipated Huluween Line-Up Just Dropped — Hocus Pocus, American Horror Story, & More!

Huluween 2025
Hulu
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryOct 10, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

I think we can all agree that one of the greatest Halloween traditions is binging scary movies throughout spooky season. I’m always down to watch a wide range of festive classics throughout the month of October, from campy witch flicks to Tim Burton animations, as well as genuinely frightening horror movies. I’ll take ‘em all!

If you’re also greedy for a frighteningly wide range of movies and TV shows that are just perfect for Halloween, you’re gonna want to check out Hulu and Disney+’s “Huluween” lineup. Not only does it offer your favorite festive films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and Hocus Pocus, but it also promises never-before-seen releases and streams that will fully immerse you in the spirit of Halloween.

So grab your witch hats, broomsticks, and "Trick or Treat" candy, because we’re about to dive into everything you need to know about the Huluween lineup.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Hulu's Huluween for 2025!

What TV shows can we expect for Huluween in 2025?

Family Guy Halloween Special

Hulu

I know every streaming service likes to get all festive for spooky season with a wide range of Halloween classics that vary from very scary, scary, and not so scary at all (IT Chapter 2 reference very much intended). But out of all the streaming services I’ve analyzed so far, no one offers a higher quality selection than Hulu and Disney+’s Huluween bundle.

The lineup of content includes (but is not limited to) the following TV shows:

What movies are dropping for Huluween in 2025?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus

Disney

Furthermore, this Disney+/Hulu bundle offers a wide selection of Halloween-inspired movies to enhance your festive spirit. They include (but are not limited to):

Who gets access to Huluween?

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney

If you want access to hundreds of Halloween movies, TV shows, and streams during Huluween, you have to be a bundle subscriber to both Hulu and Disney+. If you’re not currently a bundle subscriber yet you’re hoping to change that, have no fear! We’ve got the link right here.

Is there a Huluween free trial?

hulu

Hulu

Unfortunately, there's no free trial option for this bundle, but you can subscribe for $10.99 a month. Hurry up for this deal, because on October 21st, prices will jump to $12.99 a month!

Will you be diving into Huluween this October? Which movie/show are you looking forward to most? Let us know!

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

scary moviestv showshuluentertainmenttv

The Latest

hidden gem movies on netflix
Movies

8 Hidden Gems Movies You Totally Missed On Netflix

Best Movies To Watch On Netflix October 10
Movies

The 5 Best Movies To Stream On Netflix This Weekend

live action tangled
Movies

The Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Is Back In Development — & You'll Never Guess Who Might Join The Cast

millie bobby brown adopts a baby
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown Finally Shared A Sweet Picture Of Her New Baby

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit