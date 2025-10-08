Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

If you need me, I'll be watching these with my eyes closed! 🫣

11 New Scary Movies Dropping This October (Just In Time For Halloween!)

New Scary Movies October 2025
Paramount+
By Bre AveryOct 08, 2025
Autumn is always the perfect backdrop for late-night scares, and October is offering a full lineup this year. This month has a scary movie roster that's more than just a few frights—it’s a full season of eerie tales, whether you’re in the mood for slashers, remakes, or supernatural mysteries. Here are all the movies you can see in theaters, or stream at home with your eyes covered — we don't judge! ;)

Scroll to see all the new scary movies we're excited about this October!

Madelaine Petsch in The Strangers - Chapter 2

Courtesy of Lionsgate

The Strangers - Chapter 2

Although it premiered at the very end of September, The Strangers – Chapter 2 is carrying its momentum into October. Directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows Madelaine Petsch (Maintenance Required, Riverdale) and Gabriel Basso (A House of Dynamite, The Night Agent) as they fight to survive another round of masked intruders. The setup may feel familiar, but that’s part of the tension—the franchise has always thrived on the unsettling idea that terror can arrive uninvited.

Good Boy

IFC

Good Boy

Hitting theaters on October 3, Good Boy takes a unique perspective by telling its story through the eyes of a dog named Indy. When supernatural forces invade his home, Indy takes on the role of protector, sensing threats that his human can’t see. It blends loyalty, fear, and survival in a way that feels different from the usual horror formula.

Maika Monroe in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle on Hulu

20th Century Studios

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (2025)

Here comes a new take on the 1992 thriller steps into theaters. This version stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World) and Maika Monroe (Longlegs, It Follows) in a retelling of the seemingly ideal nanny who slowly unravels the life of the family she works for. By updating the story, the film plays into present-day anxieties while holding on to the psychological suspense that made the original so memorable. This film is set to release on Hulu on October 22!

Camille Sullivan and Sarah Durn in Shelby Oaks

Neon Rated

Shelby Oaks

Closing out the month in theaters on October 24, Shelby Oaks offers a mix of supernatural mystery and found-footage dread. Camille Sullivan (Big Sky) leads the story as a woman searching for her missing sister in the ghostly, abandoned town of Shelby Oaks. Each step closer to the truth drags her further into the darkness surrounding the town’s secrets.

Dakota Fanning in Vicious on Paramount+

Paramount+

Other Highly-Anticipated Scary Movies Coming In 2025

Even beyond these releases, horror fans are keeping tabs on a few more projects, including:

