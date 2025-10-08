11 New Scary Movies Dropping This October (Just In Time For Halloween!)

Autumn is always the perfect backdrop for late-night scares, and October is offering a full lineup this year. This month has a scary movie roster that's more than just a few frights—it’s a full season of eerie tales, whether you’re in the mood for slashers, remakes, or supernatural mysteries. Here are all the movies you can see in theaters, or stream at home with your eyes covered — we don't judge! ;)

Scroll to see all the new scary movies we're excited about this October!

IFC Good Boy Hitting theaters on October 3, Good Boy takes a unique perspective by telling its story through the eyes of a dog named Indy. When supernatural forces invade his home, Indy takes on the role of protector, sensing threats that his human can’t see. It blends loyalty, fear, and survival in a way that feels different from the usual horror formula.

20th Century Studios The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (2025) Here comes a new take on the 1992 thriller steps into theaters. This version stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World) and Maika Monroe (Longlegs, It Follows) in a retelling of the seemingly ideal nanny who slowly unravels the life of the family she works for. By updating the story, the film plays into present-day anxieties while holding on to the psychological suspense that made the original so memorable. This film is set to release on Hulu on October 22!

Neon Rated Shelby Oaks Closing out the month in theaters on October 24, Shelby Oaks offers a mix of supernatural mystery and found-footage dread. Camille Sullivan (Big Sky) leads the story as a woman searching for her missing sister in the ghostly, abandoned town of Shelby Oaks. Each step closer to the truth drags her further into the darkness surrounding the town’s secrets.

Paramount+ Other Highly-Anticipated Scary Movies Coming In 2025 Even beyond these releases, horror fans are keeping tabs on a few more projects, including: Bone Lake (October 3)

(October 3) Coyotes (October 3)



Shell (October 3)



Vicious (October 10)

(October 10) Black Phone 2 (October 17)

(October 17) Frankenstein (October 17)

