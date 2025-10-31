OMG, Ariana Grande Just Joined 'American Horror Story' Season 13

You wouldn't believe how surprised — and ecstatic — I was to hear that Ariana Grande joined the cast of American Horror Story season 13. After her role in Scream Queens (and one of my favorite celebrity interview moments of all time), she hasn't stepped back into the horror genre in so long. And I know she'll do a Wickedly good job ;).

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's hit show — including the American Horror Story season 13 cast.

Will there be American Horror Story season 13? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyproductions) Yes there's an American Horror Story season 13 coming to FX! Ryan Murphy Productions announced the cast on October 31, with the text "Surprise b—h, I thought you'd seen the last of me," popping up at the end of the video.

Is Evan Peters in AHS season 13? FX Networks Yes, Evan Peters is in this season of the show! Fans flooded the comments of the Instagram post, hyping up their favorite actors. "JESSICA LANGE'S NAME BROUGHT TEARS TO MY EYES AM I DREAMING HELP," one comment reads, while a second says, "HE IS BRINGING EVERYONE BACK ❤️ ARIANA GRANDE!!! LIKE? WHAT 😭" "WITH THE OG CAST????? I SCREAMED," a third user wrote. If you can't tell from all the capital letters, everyone's very excited!

Who's in the American Horror Story season 13 cast? FX Networks The full American Horror Story season 13 cast includes: Ariana Grande

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Angela Bassett

Kathy Bates

Emma Roberts

Billie Lourd

Gabourey Sidibe

Leslie Grossman

Jessica Lange

What is American Horror Story season 13 about? FX Networks We don't have a plot synopsis quite yet, but a lot of fans are wondering if the return of so many cast members could continue an existing plot, similar to the way Apocalypse served as a continuation of Murder House, Coven, and Hotel.



Where can I watch American Horror Story season 13? FX Networks American Horror Story season 13 will be available to watch on FX! Stay tuned for the official release date.

How many episodes are in American Horror Story season 13? FX Networks The last few seasons of American Horror Story have had between 8 and 10 episodes, so it's safe to assume the new season will have the same. Here was the episode release schedule for AHS: Delicate: Season 12 Episode 1 "Multiply Thy Pain" premiered on FX September 20, 2023

"Multiply Thy Pain" premiered on FX September 20, 2023 Season 12 Episode 2 "Rockabye" premiered on FX September 27, 2023

"Rockabye" premiered on FX September 27, 2023 Season 12 Episode 3 "When the Bough Breaks" premiered on FX October 4, 2023

"When the Bough Breaks" premiered on FX October 4, 2023 Season 12 Episode 4 "Vanishing Twin" premiered on FX October 11, 2023

"Vanishing Twin" premiered on FX October 11, 2023 Season 12 Episode 5 "Preech" premiered on FX October 18, 2023

"Preech" premiered on FX October 18, 2023 Season 12 Episode 6 "Opening Night" premiered on FX April 3, 2024

"Opening Night" premiered on FX April 3, 2024 Season 12 Episode 7 "Ave Hestia" premiered on FX April 10, 2024

"Ave Hestia" premiered on FX April 10, 2024 Season 12 Episode 8 "Little Gold Man" premiered on FX April 17, 2024

"Little Gold Man" premiered on FX April 17, 2024 Season 12 Episode 9 "The Auteur" premiered on FX April 24, 2024

