Meet the full cast. 🕷️
OMG, Ariana Grande Just Joined 'American Horror Story' Season 13
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
You wouldn't believe how surprised — and ecstatic — I was to hear that Ariana Grande joined the cast of American Horror Story season 13. After her role in Scream Queens (and one of my favorite celebrity interview moments of all time), she hasn't stepped back into the horror genre in so long. And I know she'll do a Wickedly good job ;).
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's hit show — including the American Horror Story season 13 cast.
Will there be American Horror Story season 13?
Yes there's an American Horror Story season 13 coming to FX! Ryan Murphy Productions announced the cast on October 31, with the text "Surprise b—h, I thought you'd seen the last of me," popping up at the end of the video.
Is Evan Peters in AHS season 13?
FX Networks
Yes, Evan Peters is in this season of the show! Fans flooded the comments of the Instagram post, hyping up their favorite actors.
"JESSICA LANGE'S NAME BROUGHT TEARS TO MY EYES AM I DREAMING HELP," one comment reads, while a second says, "HE IS BRINGING EVERYONE BACK ❤️ ARIANA GRANDE!!! LIKE? WHAT 😭"
"WITH THE OG CAST????? I SCREAMED," a third user wrote. If you can't tell from all the capital letters, everyone's very excited!
Who's in the American Horror Story season 13 cast?
FX Networks
The full American Horror Story season 13 cast includes:
- Ariana Grande
- Sarah Paulson
- Evan Peters
- Angela Bassett
- Kathy Bates
- Emma Roberts
- Billie Lourd
- Gabourey Sidibe
- Leslie Grossman
- Jessica Lange
What is American Horror Story season 13 about?
FX Networks
We don't have a plot synopsis quite yet, but a lot of fans are wondering if the return of so many cast members could continue an existing plot, similar to the way Apocalypse served as a continuation of Murder House, Coven, and Hotel.
Where can I watch American Horror Story season 13?
FX Networks
American Horror Story season 13 will be available to watch on FX! Stay tuned for the official release date.
How many episodes are in American Horror Story season 13?
FX Networks
The last few seasons of American Horror Story have had between 8 and 10 episodes, so it's safe to assume the new season will have the same. Here was the episode release schedule for AHS: Delicate:
- Season 12 Episode 1 "Multiply Thy Pain" premiered on FX September 20, 2023
- Season 12 Episode 2 "Rockabye" premiered on FX September 27, 2023
- Season 12 Episode 3 "When the Bough Breaks" premiered on FX October 4, 2023
- Season 12 Episode 4 "Vanishing Twin" premiered on FX October 11, 2023
- Season 12 Episode 5 "Preech" premiered on FX October 18, 2023
- Season 12 Episode 6 "Opening Night" premiered on FX April 3, 2024
- Season 12 Episode 7 "Ave Hestia" premiered on FX April 10, 2024
- Season 12 Episode 8 "Little Gold Man" premiered on FX April 17, 2024
- Season 12 Episode 9 "The Auteur" premiered on FX April 24, 2024
Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for news on all your favorite TV shows and movies.