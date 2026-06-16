'Icebreaker' is the Netflix Hockey Romance Show 'Off-Campus' Fans Will Want to Binge Watch in One Sitting

It's no surprise that with the success of Off-Campus and Heated Rivalry, TV fans are clamoring for more hockey romance shows. And Netflix is finally adapting one of the OG BookTok favorites: Icebreaker.

The story follows Anastasia Allen, who's a competitive figure skater determined to become an Olympic champion. But everything changes when she's faced with sharing her ice time with hockey player Nate Hawkins. These two can't stand each other, but you know what they say: the opposite of love isn't hate, it's apathy. And these two are feeling a lot for each other.

Here's everything we know about the Icebreaker series before it premieres on Netflix.

'Icebreaker' is an "undeniably sexy" hockey romance show for 'Off-Campus' fans. The show is based on Hannah Grace's book of the same name, and the good news for anyone who loves teen dramas is that Gossip Girl's Amanda Lasher is serving as the showrunner on the new Netflix series. Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper is producing. “I have been a fan of steamy YA since the seventh grade, reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook,” Lasher told Netflix. “I love this genre, and it’s been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace’s beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen ” Jade Bartlett is also co-writing the series and says, “It’s been such a joy to play in Hannah Grace’s world of Icebreaker, a story filled with ambitious, talented, and undeniably sexy characters. But the real special sauce is that, above all, they are good, deeply compassionate people… and we cannot get enough of them."

And the fancasts for 'Icebreaker' include Madelyn Cline and Jacob Elordi. We don't have a cast yet BUT fans have name dropped stars like Jacob Elordi, Josephine Langford, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Madelyn Cline, and Jonathan Daviss. Honestly I'd be down to see any of these actors return to the screen so let's get the ball rolling please!

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