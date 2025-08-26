IKEA’s Labor Day sale is officially here, and the deals are seriously good. Think everything from mattresses to storage solutions to candles — all the cozy fall upgrades your space may need right now. Of course, it's the weekend of barbecues and beach trips, but it's also the perfect time to refresh your home or workspace or even stock up for dorm rooms. From August 27 through September 2, you can score 15 percent off when you spend $150+ or 25 percent off when you spend $250+. (Psst… IKEA Family and Business Network members get those discounts before tax!)

Whether you’re shopping in-store or curled up on the couch, these savings make redecorating easy and wallet-friendly. Here are a few standout picks we’re loving right now.

Scroll to see all the incredible IKEA deals you don't want to miss this Labor Day!

IKEA AKREHAMN Mattress Time for a new mattress? Sleep better this Labor Day and beyond with this medium-firm foam mattress with three cozy and supportive layers, including memory foam and a washable cover. Try also: ANNELAND Mattress, a medium-firm 9½" hybrid mattress with plush and memory foam, pocket springs, and a soft washable cover. Restful nights await!



IKEA KÄRRDUNÖRT Duvet Set Inspired by the British Arts and Crafts movement, this duvet set features rich earthy florals in breathable cotton, the perfect look for fall.

IKEA MITZON Sit/Stand Desk Upgrade your home office with this Sit/Stand Desk with height-selectable design, ergonomic features, and sleek style, all backed by a 10-year guarantee.



IKEA KALLAX Shelf Unit This system offers endless versatility — stand it upright, lay it sideways, or add inserts. It's seriously timeless storage for any room.

IKEA STOREMOLLA Storage Keep everything organized with this solid wood chest of drawers that's spacious and sturdy *and* includes IKEA’s Anchor and Unlock safety feature to reduce tip-over risks.

IKEA JÄMTSKOGEN Scented Candle Score up to 50 percent off their already affordable candles. Bring the forest home with this pine and moss scented candle for under $4! It creates a calm, purifying atmosphere, filling your space with nature-filled vibes.

IKEA ALEX Desk The IKEA ALEX desk combines modern design with smart storage, including smooth drawers to hide clutter. It’s the perfect workspace upgrade for home offices or creative studios.



IKEA TONSTAD Desk Classic design meets brushed oak veneer in the TONSTAD series. This narrow desk doubles as a DIY station, chic vanity, or sleek hallway console with timeless style.



IKEA GULLABERG Storage Refresh your space and get organized with the GULLABERG storage series, including this best-selling dresser for everything from kids rooms to guest rooms and beyond.

