10 Trader Joe’s Finds To Buy For Your Labor Day Long Weekend

Labor Day, for me, is all about chilling out, but it wouldn't be a proper chill long weekend if I wasn't eating good! Trader Joe's is typically my go-to for curating solid snack spreads, and as it turns out, they've got so many good finds for celebrating Labor Day the right way. Think hot dogs and burgers. Chips and dips. Sweet treats to the max.

If you also have plans to veg out this weekend, here are 10 must-buy items from Trader Joe’s that'll make your meals deliciously easy.

Trader Joe's Uncured Beef Hot Dogs If you're blessed enough to own a grill and plan to fire it up this Labor Day weekend, you need to throw these bad boys on there, let 'em get nice and charred, and chow down with all your favorite fixings. Meat and bread–what else could you possibly need?

Trader Joe's Soft Pretzel Twists If you're feeling adventurous, you could even swap out the traditional hot dog buns for these yummy pretzel twists, complete with the chunky salt and everything. You can thank me later!

Trader Joe's Sweet Mustard Dill Sauce This slightly-sweet and super dill-y sauce works wonderfully on hot dogs, burgers, and sammies alike. After trying it just once, you'll immediately want to stock up.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn Forget plain popcorn! This bag spices things up with hot honey flavoring. It's definitely going to go quick if you end up serving it alongside your Labor Day feast for the fam.

Trader Joe's Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip Whether you serve it cold or hot, this Trader Joe's dip is excellently cheesy, meaty, and rich. Oh yeah, it's quite ranch-y, too! Beyond dipping, my favorite way to indulge in this pick is spreading some on a pita.

Trader Joe's Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings Wings are another classic Labor Day food in my mind, but prepping them from scratch can often be time-consuming. Luckily, all you have to do for these TJ's wings is heat 'em up and take a bite! Save yourself the hard work this weekend. I'd serve them with a sweet and sour sauce or a blue cheese dip.

Trader Joe's Roasted Corn This roasted corn is nicely charred, so each bite has some nice texture and flavor. It makes a great easy alliterative to corn on the cob!

Trader Joe's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Cracker Cuts Got a charcuterie board on the docket? Trader Joe's is practically a goldmine for all things snacky. Check out their cheese section first–they have so many pre-cut varieties like this that work well with crackers, veggies, and more.

Trader Joe's Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties It's burger time! These luscious patties turn out so flavorful and juicy, ideal for stacking onto a potato bun and loading up with every burger topping possible.

Trader Joe's Yellow Mini Sheet Cake You need something sweet to finish off your Labor Day feast! Instead of dealing with melty ice cream, opt for this ready-to-eat sheet cake that feeds six!

