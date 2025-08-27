Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Time to relax and eat snacks.

10 Trader Joe’s Finds To Buy For Your Labor Day Long Weekend

Best ​Trader Joe's Labor Day Finds
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserAug 27, 2025
Labor Day, for me, is all about chilling out, but it wouldn't be a proper chill long weekend if I wasn't eating good! Trader Joe's is typically my go-to for curating solid snack spreads, and as it turns out, they've got so many good finds for celebrating Labor Day the right way. Think hot dogs and burgers. Chips and dips. Sweet treats to the max.

If you also have plans to veg out this weekend, here are 10 must-buy items from Trader Joe’s that'll make your meals deliciously easy.

\u200bTrader Joe's Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Trader Joe's

Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

If you're blessed enough to own a grill and plan to fire it up this Labor Day weekend, you need to throw these bad boys on there, let 'em get nice and charred, and chow down with all your favorite fixings. Meat and bread–what else could you possibly need?

\u200bTrader Joe's Soft Pretzel Twists

Trader Joe's

Soft Pretzel Twists

If you're feeling adventurous, you could even swap out the traditional hot dog buns for these yummy pretzel twists, complete with the chunky salt and everything. You can thank me later!

\u200bTrader Joe's Sweet Mustard Dill Sauce

Trader Joe's

Sweet Mustard Dill Sauce

This slightly-sweet and super dill-y sauce works wonderfully on hot dogs, burgers, and sammies alike. After trying it just once, you'll immediately want to stock up.

\u200bTrader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn

Trader Joe's

Hot Honey Popcorn

Forget plain popcorn! This bag spices things up with hot honey flavoring. It's definitely going to go quick if you end up serving it alongside your Labor Day feast for the fam.

\u200bTrader Joe's Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip

Trader Joe's

Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip

Whether you serve it cold or hot, this Trader Joe's dip is excellently cheesy, meaty, and rich. Oh yeah, it's quite ranch-y, too! Beyond dipping, my favorite way to indulge in this pick is spreading some on a pita.

\u200bTrader Joe's Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings

Trader Joe's

Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings

Wings are another classic Labor Day food in my mind, but prepping them from scratch can often be time-consuming. Luckily, all you have to do for these TJ's wings is heat 'em up and take a bite! Save yourself the hard work this weekend. I'd serve them with a sweet and sour sauce or a blue cheese dip.

\u200bTrader Joe's Roasted Corn

Trader Joe's

Roasted Corn

This roasted corn is nicely charred, so each bite has some nice texture and flavor. It makes a great easy alliterative to corn on the cob!

\u200bTrader Joe's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Cracker Cuts

Trader Joe's

Sharp Cheddar Cheese Cracker Cuts

Got a charcuterie board on the docket? Trader Joe's is practically a goldmine for all things snacky. Check out their cheese section first–they have so many pre-cut varieties like this that work well with crackers, veggies, and more.

\u200bTrader Joe's Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties

Trader Joe's

Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties

It's burger time! These luscious patties turn out so flavorful and juicy, ideal for stacking onto a potato bun and loading up with every burger topping possible.

\u200bTrader Joe's Yellow Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's

Yellow Mini Sheet Cake

You need something sweet to finish off your Labor Day feast! Instead of dealing with melty ice cream, opt for this ready-to-eat sheet cake that feeds six!

