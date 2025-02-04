The longer you live in a space, the more storage becomes an issue — clutter inevitably creeps into closets, corners, and countertops. Tidy up with these storage solutions that are as pretty as they are practical. From furniture that stashes away books, media, and dinnerware to chic baskets and containers that keep art supplies, mail, toys, and seasonal essentials within reach (but out of sight), these finds prove that organization can be beautiful too.

Here are 20 affordable home storage ideas to get organized!

Storage Furniture Urban Outfitters UO Mason Storage Cabinet This stylish piece, a fan favorite at Urban Outfitters, is available in six hues and has storage on display, plus two pull-out storage drawers to keep unsightly storage hidden.

Wayfair Charlton Home Sideboard Cabinet This affordable 101-inch cabinet, if you have the room, is giving Studio McGee vibes with its vintage wood grain design. Use it as a buffet cabinet in the dining room, TV console in the living roo, or a stunning entryway piece.

IKEA IKEA LOMMARP Cabinet I've wanted a reason to use this cabinet somewhere and I think my daughter's play room would be perfect to hide away toys and schoolwork with it's three shelves and one large drawer.

Nathan James Nathan James Wood & Glass Door TV Console Credenza (Set of 2) These storage cabinets made in raw oak with brass finish hardware are affordable, stylish (love the curved glass doors), and perfect for entryways or dining areas to keep collections in view but out of the way.

Amazon Modway Emmeline 4-Door Scalloped Sideboard Scalloped edges get me every time. This modern and affordable sideboard is a playful addition to your decor.

Wayfair Ebern Designs Buffet Cabinet with Adjustable Shelves The spring-loaded doors on this cabinet make it easy to stow away and access dinnerware, wine bottles, and other essentials. Coffee station, perhaps?

BASKETS IKEA IKEA TOLKNING Basket These versatile baskets are perfect for storing away seasonal items under the bed. Think blankets, sheets, clothing, and more.

Amazon Scalloped Edge Baskets Add storage but make it cute with the 14-inch and 10-inch duo.

Pottery Barn PB Sconset Baskets This elegant baskets are perfect for storing toys, books, blankets, mail and more.

West Elm West Elm Scalloped Hampers Keep dirty laundry at bay in the bedrooms with this sweet pair.

Amazon Baskets Woven Maize Storage Bins (Set of 3) These handmade stackable baskets in a fun green color are perfect for tossing in your linen closet for toiletries, your kitchen for fruit and veggies, or your home office to manage the piles.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Priyanka Printed Basket Anthro even makes storage so adorable. This 14" diameter basket in a beautiful fabric bird print is the kind of storage you don't want to hide.

Mustard Made Mustard Made Baskets (Set of 3) Mustard Made storage is colorful and practical. This set of three baskets is perfect for the pantry or office.

IKEA IKEA MÄVINN Storage basket Toss in your clothes, throw cushions and other things that you want to make easy to store.

Pottery Barn PB Quinn Storage Trunk This sturdy storage trunk is perfect for bedrooms and living room. Store all the cozy things!

Storage Containers Pottery Barn PB Linen Closet Storage Box Organize your closet with these versatile window boxes so you know where you actually stored your things!

Shopbop Dusen Dusen Striped Canisters (Set of 3) These colorful canisters are perfect for your kitchen or pantry and keeping plastic clutter out of sight.

Amazon Stackable Storage Bins with Lids Stack your snacks in these versatile storage bins that you can use everywhere from the kitchen to bathroom to kids room.

Amazon Fabric Storage Cubes Sprinkle these around the house to keep small items within reach but not all over the place.

The Container Store The Container Store 3-Tier Rolling Cart This rolling cart if perfect for daily essentials you want to keep stored but within reach, like TP and other bathroom items or art and office supplies.

