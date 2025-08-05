Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

This hot home decor trend is already classic.

15 Cozy Alcove Home Decor Ideas That Are Peak "Covecore"

Alcove Home Decor Ideas
Lightopia
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezAug 05, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

The arch trend has taken a new turn — right into the alcove trend — where beds, baths, and even cocktail and coffee bars are tucked inside walls for instant coziness. While it feels fresh, the idea isn't actually new. In Medieval Europe, bed alcoves (known as box beds in English, lit clos in French, and alkoof in Dutch) served a practical purpose: trapping warmth in drafty, unheated homes.

Today, alcoves are all about atmosphere. Whether framed by built-ins or nestled in a recessed nook, they offer a private, cocoon-like retreat that invites you to 'curl up and stay awhile.' The “cozy covecore” trend takes this snug factor up a notch with layered textures, moody lighting, and just the right hint of whimsy.

Whether you’re ready to DIY or planning a full renovation, here are bed and bath alcoves that will inspire you to hibernate come fall.

Here are 15 inspiring alcove ideas to make all your covecore dreams come true!

Cozy room with a canopy bed, colorful pillows, and toy dog on bedspread.

Liberty of London

1. Fairytale Drapes

This sweet design from Liberty Interiors offers a floor-to-ceiling look with dramatic pleated curtains to turn your alcove into an intimate, old-world retreat.

Stylish green room with bunk beds, floral wallpaper, and cozy seating area.

Henry Bourne via Sianzeng

2. Bunk Beds

Let your alcove pull double duty with built-in bunk beds — perfect for sleepovers — like this charming design by Olivia Williams Studio.

Cozy bedroom nook with patterned bedding and built-in shelves near a window.

Mathis Home

3. Window Seat Turned Daybed

Upgrade a simple window seat with a plush mattress, layered pillows, and a throw blanket for all-day lounging and the perfect guest bed, as shown by Chris Loves Julia x Loloi.

Cozy bed nook with checkered curtains, white bedding, and a window view.

Anthropologie

4. Storage Under Bed

For small spaces, build in drawers beneath your alcove bed to hide extra linens, books, or off-season clothes.

Cozy bedroom with floral wallpaper, blue-striped ceiling, wood stove, and window curtains.

Urban American Dry Goods

5. Layered Textiles Everywhere

Pile on quilts, sheepskins, and linen throws to make your alcove feel totally inviting.

Nook bed with forest-themed mural, window, ceiling art, and wooden floor.

Isidore Leroy

6. Bold Wallpaper

Make a statement with a bold wallpaper inside your alcove — whether it’s moody florals, geometric prints, or a whimsical mural — to turn the space into an instant focal point.

Cozy alcove bed with pillows, patterned wallpaper, round side table, and green rug.

Anthropologie

7. Moulding Frame

Frame your alcove with decorative moulding — from classic paneling to intricate trim — to give it architectural detail and old world charm. It’s an easy way to add character and make even a small nook feel elevated.

Cozy bedroom with arched alcove beds, dark walls, and wicker nightstand with a teal lamp.

Cultiver

8. Moody Paint

Go dark and dramatic with a deep, saturated hue in your alcove — think navy, forest green, or chocolate brown — to make it feel extra enveloping.

Elegant bedroom with pink curtains, vibrant wallpaper, and a plush wool rug.

Lightopia

9. Moulding With a Curtain

Not ready to commit to building a full alcove? Try this beautiful compromise: frame a standalone bed with decorative moulding, then add a curtain to create a draped nook that feels just as cozy.

Modern bathroom with blue-tiled arched shower, wooden vanity, and marble floor.

Edward Martin

10. Tiled Bath Niche

For a bathroom alcove, wrap the space in handmade or patterned tile to give your soak a boutique-hotel feel.

Arched shower nook with checkered tiles, white curtain, and hanging towels.

RIAD Tile

11. Shower Curtain

Swap glass doors for a flowy curtain to give your bath nook a softer, more relaxed, and oh-so-cozy vibe.

Bathroom with red brick walls, white bathtub, ornate chandelier, and a toilet.

RIAD Tile

12. Statement Lighting

From reading-friendly sconces to eye-catching chandeliers, every alcove needs its own glow — and lighting is the perfect place to have a little fun.

Arched lavender-tiled bathroom with tub, gold fixtures, curtain, and antique wooden chair.

Michael P.H. Clifford

13. Homey Accessories

Add artwork, greenery, and even a vintage chair to set the mood — just like Kirsten Blazek of LA-based a1000xbetter did here.

Arched blue-tiled bathroom with a bathtub and built-in shelf.

Nils Timm

14. Tub Tile

Wrap your alcove tub in the same tile as the surrounding walls to create a smooth, seamless finish. Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of celeb-loved design firm House of Rolison used this simple trick to makes the space feel larger, more cohesive, and spa-like.

Rustic bathroom with green-tiled shower, wooden vanity, and blue pendant light.

Etsy

15. Archway Entrance

Finally, give your alcove a dose of architectural drama with a curved archway instead of a square opening.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more stunning decor for fall and beyond!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

home decor trendsinterior design trendseditecombathroom designbedroom designhome decor

The Latest

Best Store-Bought Ice Creams
Food News & Menu Updates

The 7 Best Grocery Store Ice Creams, Ranked

the gilded age characters who were real people
Entertainment

A Complete Breakdown Of 'The Gilded Age' Characters Who Were Real People

sydney sweeney jeans ad american eagle
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney's Address Just Got Leaked

regretting you trailer release date
Entertainment

'Regretting You' Trailer: Colleen Hoover's New Movie Has Major Chemistry

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit