15 Cozy Alcove Home Decor Ideas That Are Peak "Covecore"

The arch trend has taken a new turn — right into the alcove trend — where beds, baths, and even cocktail and coffee bars are tucked inside walls for instant coziness. While it feels fresh, the idea isn't actually new. In Medieval Europe, bed alcoves (known as box beds in English, lit clos in French, and alkoof in Dutch) served a practical purpose: trapping warmth in drafty, unheated homes.

Today, alcoves are all about atmosphere. Whether framed by built-ins or nestled in a recessed nook, they offer a private, cocoon-like retreat that invites you to 'curl up and stay awhile.' The “cozy covecore” trend takes this snug factor up a notch with layered textures, moody lighting, and just the right hint of whimsy.

Whether you’re ready to DIY or planning a full renovation, here are bed and bath alcoves that will inspire you to hibernate come fall.

Here are 15 inspiring alcove ideas to make all your covecore dreams come true!

Liberty of London 1. Fairytale Drapes This sweet design from Liberty Interiors offers a floor-to-ceiling look with dramatic pleated curtains to turn your alcove into an intimate, old-world retreat.

Henry Bourne via Sianzeng 2. Bunk Beds Let your alcove pull double duty with built-in bunk beds — perfect for sleepovers — like this charming design by Olivia Williams Studio.

Mathis Home 3. Window Seat Turned Daybed Upgrade a simple window seat with a plush mattress, layered pillows, and a throw blanket for all-day lounging and the perfect guest bed, as shown by Chris Loves Julia x Loloi.

Anthropologie 4. Storage Under Bed For small spaces, build in drawers beneath your alcove bed to hide extra linens, books, or off-season clothes.

Urban American Dry Goods 5. Layered Textiles Everywhere Pile on quilts, sheepskins, and linen throws to make your alcove feel totally inviting.

Isidore Leroy 6. Bold Wallpaper Make a statement with a bold wallpaper inside your alcove — whether it’s moody florals, geometric prints, or a whimsical mural — to turn the space into an instant focal point.

Anthropologie 7. Moulding Frame Frame your alcove with decorative moulding — from classic paneling to intricate trim — to give it architectural detail and old world charm. It’s an easy way to add character and make even a small nook feel elevated.

Cultiver 8. Moody Paint Go dark and dramatic with a deep, saturated hue in your alcove — think navy, forest green, or chocolate brown — to make it feel extra enveloping.

Lightopia 9. Moulding With a Curtain Not ready to commit to building a full alcove? Try this beautiful compromise: frame a standalone bed with decorative moulding, then add a curtain to create a draped nook that feels just as cozy.

Edward Martin 10. Tiled Bath Niche For a bathroom alcove, wrap the space in handmade or patterned tile to give your soak a boutique-hotel feel.

RIAD Tile 11. Shower Curtain Swap glass doors for a flowy curtain to give your bath nook a softer, more relaxed, and oh-so-cozy vibe.

RIAD Tile 12. Statement Lighting From reading-friendly sconces to eye-catching chandeliers, every alcove needs its own glow — and lighting is the perfect place to have a little fun.

Michael P.H. Clifford 13. Homey Accessories Add artwork, greenery, and even a vintage chair to set the mood — just like Kirsten Blazek of LA-based a1000xbetter did here.

Nils Timm 14. Tub Tile Wrap your alcove tub in the same tile as the surrounding walls to create a smooth, seamless finish. Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of celeb-loved design firm House of Rolison used this simple trick to makes the space feel larger, more cohesive, and spa-like.

Etsy 15. Archway Entrance Finally, give your alcove a dose of architectural drama with a curved archway instead of a square opening.

