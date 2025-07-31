Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

5 Reasons "Quaint Maximalism" Is This Year's Best Home Decor Trend

Quaint Maximalism Home Decor Trend
Emma Johansson for Bemz
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJul 31, 2025
I’m a minimalist at heart — I love clean, clutter‑free spaces filled with natural light and just a few well‑placed pops of color. Color and pattern drenching, while I appreciate in other homes, honestly scare me a little. But the recent home decor trend that Country Living recently dubbed as “Quaint Maximalism” is a style I can totally get behind. Think of it as maximalism’s softer, friendlier cousin — still full of personality, but calmer, cozier, and surprisingly minimalist‑friendly. Even I, a devoted minimalist, can’t resist its charm.

5 reasons to get on board with the Quaint Maximalism aesthetic ASAP!

Colorful bedroom with floral patterns, vibrant wallpaper, and eclectic decor.

@rachelchudney @simonuptonphotos @houseandgardenuk via House of Hackney

1. Quaint maximalism has so much European charm

Quaint Maximalism takes cues from the storybook-style streets of the English countryside and romantic French country homes. Think vintage florals, antique wood, and well‑loved pieces that feel collected over time — all without being "too much."

Cozy nook with floral wallpaper, window, bench, plants, books, and a woven basket.

@sparrow via House of Hackney

2. It's clean and clutter-free (but still warm and inviting)

Unlike bold maximalism, this style leaves breathing room. You get thoughtfully layered decor, but everything has a place. The result: an eclectic space that feels lived‑in and comfy, yet still satisfies your minimalist need for order.

Floral bedding in a vintage-style bedroom with mauve walls and decorative moldings.

Liberty of London

3. It prioritizes quality over mass production

Quaint Maximalism celebrates quality and character. These luxe Liberty of London print sheets from one of my favorite home decor brands Coco& Wolf or an antique armchair that becomes a focal point are good examples of the curating vintage or special pieces that tell a story versus clutter a space.

Woman arranging blue cushions on a checkered sofa; blue hydrangeas on table.

Emma Johansson for Bemz

4. It's incredibly cozy

Soft textures, layered lighting, and warm color palettes make this style irresistibly snug. It invites you to curl up with tea and a good book — a perfect antidote to what can feel like stark, ultra‑minimalist spaces.

Rustic kitchen with green tiles, wooden furniture, plants, and hanging pots.

deVol Kitchens

5. It's honestly so timeless

Rooted in classic design rather than fleeting trends, Quaint Maximalism stands the test of time. It mixes heritage patterns, natural materials, and lived‑in charm so your home always feels inviting — and never out of style. Saving money on constantly keeping up with annual trends is something I can get behind!

