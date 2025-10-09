Hacks continues to make waves online and in the industry — including in last night's Emmy Awards! While we anxiously wait for new episodes to drop on HBO Max, star Hannah Einbinder just gave fans a bittersweet update on the series: Hacks season 5 will be the final season. Here's everything we know.

Here's what you need to know about Hacks season 5 before it comes to HBO Max — including THAT Christopher Briney news!

Is there a season 5 of Hacks? HBO Max Yes, Hacks season 5 is coming to HBO Max! Stay tuned for official updates, and keep reading for everything we know so far.

How many seasons of Hacks are planned? HBO Max Hannah Einbinder revealed on the Emmy's red carpet that Hacks will end with season 5. “It will feel different,” she told E! news. “We’re going to start [filming] next week, and knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it’s right, you know? It’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

When is Hacks season 5 coming out? HBO Max The show starts filming in September 2025, and based on the timelines for previous seasons, we could see new episodes by February 2026.

Who's in the Hacks cast? The Hacks cast is incredible (and they have the Emmy's to prove it). Here's the cast so far: Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Vaughan

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

How many episodes are in Hacks season 5? In the past, seasons of Hacks have had between 8 and 10 episodes, so it's safe to assume we'll see the same amount for season 5. Here was the season 4 release schedule: Season 4, Episode 1 "Big, Brave Girl" premiered on HBO Max on April 10, 2025

Season 4, Episode 2 "Cover Girls" premiered on HBO Max on April 10, 2025

Season 4, Episode 3 "What Happens in Vegas" premiered on HBO Max on April 17, 2025

Season 4, Episode 4 "I Love L.A." premiered on HBO Max on April 24, 2025

Season 4, Episode 5 "Clickable Face" premiered on HBO Max on May 1, 2025

Season 4, Episode 6 "Mrs. Table" premiered on HBO Max on May 8, 2025

Season 4, Episode 7 "D'Christening" premiered on HBO Max on May 15, 2025

Season 4, Episode 8 "Witch of the Week" premiered on HBO Max on May 15, 2025

Season 4, Episode 9 "A Slippery Slope" premiered on HBO Max on May 22, 2025

Season 4, Episode 10 "Heaven" premiered on HBO Max on May 29, 2025

Where is Hacks season 5 filming? Hacks is filmed in LA and Las Vegas. Stay tuned for the official season 5 shooting locations!

