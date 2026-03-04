March is shaping up to be one of those dangerously good streaming months — the kind where you open HBO Max looking for “just one episode” and suddenly it’s midnight. Between long-awaited returning series, buzzy new originals, and a handful of comfort-watch classics landing in the library, the platform is stacking its lineup with the exact kind of TV and movies that make staying in feel like the best plan of the night.

From the triumphant return of a cult-favorite comedy to brand-new shows with compelling casts, these are the HBO Max releases worth adding to your watchlist this March.

Tune into these HBO Max shows & movies this month!

HBO Originals IMDB The Comeback - Season 3 Stop everything you’re doing, and go binge-watch the first two seasons of The Comeback, before the third season hits the streaming platform on March 22. This Lisa Kudrow-led series, which premiered back in 2005, has long been hailed by fans and critics alike as the hidden gem of HBO. The series quickly gained a cult following, and after years of fans begging for a season 2, creator Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow finally unleashed a brand new season nearly a decade later, in 2014. Now, 12 years since season 2, the series is back with a third and final season for fans to devour. Lisa Kudrow gives the performance of a lifetime in her leading role as Valerie Cherish, the has-been actress who takes her career a little too seriously- to the deep detriment of everyone around her.

IMDB DTF St. Louis Here’s another HBO original that you’re surely going to want to see. The dark comedy follows a group of middle-aged suburbanites who are on a quest to live before they die. That is, they decide to spice up their bedroom activities by downloading a hookup app called DTF. Their quest to heat up their sex lives takes a fatal turn, with one of the main characters unexpectedly dying while in the pursuit of passion. With a rich ensemble cast including Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini, you know you’re in for something special with this brand new series, premiering on HBO Max March 1.

IMDB Rooster Steve Carell stars in this riveting new comedy series about an established author who is trying desperately to repair his relationship with his college-aged daughter, on campus no less. Will the pair be able to survive the trials and tribulations of their complex dynamic, once and for all? Find out by tuning in to the HBO original on March 8th.

IMDB Fackham Hall Here’s a laugh-out-loud film, which is described as a “slapstick period piece parody.” If you’ve ever wanted to see a comedic version of your favorite period dramas like Downton Abbey, look no further. This is the movie for you. Here’s a laugh-out-loud film, which is described as a “slapstick period piece parody.” If you’ve ever wanted to see a comedic version of your favorite period dramas like Downton Abbey, look no further. This is the movie for you.

Classic Favorites IMDB If you’re in the mood for something familiar — the kind of movie you can happily rewatch for the tenth time — HBO Max is also adding a handful of fan-favorite films to its lineup this month. From heartfelt indie gems to iconic comedies and swoon-worthy dramas, these are the titles we’ll absolutely be revisiting. The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Judy

Little Miss Sunshine

Call Me By Your Name

Looking for more entertainment news? Subscribe to our newsletter so you never miss a thing!