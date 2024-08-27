How To Watch 'A Quiet Place: Day One' At Home
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I simply do not do scary movies. That being said, the A Quiet Place movies are one franchise I will always make an exception for. They focus on family and relationships in a such a beautiful way that I could truly shout about from the rooftops. John Krasinski saying he made the OG film as a love letter to his family? His character signing "I have always loved you" to his daughter at the end? Well, now I want to rewatch the movies — and there's no better time because A Quiet Place: Day One is coming this summer!
What is A Quiet Place: Day One about?
Just like the beginning of A Quiet Place II, this prequel starts on the day the Death Angels came to earth. But instead of a small town, Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn's characters are stuck in the scariest place on earth: New York City. Now they have to work together to figure out how to get out of midtown (with Lupita's cat in tow). As someone who lives in the city, the idea of having to be silent in such a loud, rowdy environment sends shivers down my spine.
When does the A Quiet Place prequel come out?
Image via Paramount Pictures
A Quiet Place: Day One is on Paramount+ now. It originally hit theaters on June 28, along with this year's summer movies!
Who's in the A Quiet Place: Day One cast?
Image via Paramount Pictures
A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.
