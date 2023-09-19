This One Detail Determines Your Harry Potter House
Happy Hogwarts season! In the Harry Potterseries, September 1 marks the return to Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry, where characters spend the school year mixing potions, learning about magical plants, and fighting the Dark Lord. No big deal. At the beginning of your first year at Hogwarts, you're sorted onto one of four houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin.
Each house has its own characteristics, values, and color palettes, and all four houses compete for the Hogwarts House Cup at the end of the school year. Even though finding out someone's Harry Potter house has become as common as asking someone about their Myers Briggs personality type, it's actually easy to put yourself into the wrong house. If you want to figure out where you fit before the new Harry Potter series hits Max, here's everything you need to know about the Harry Potter houses — and why the stereotypes about them are wrong.
What are the 4 Harry Potter houses?
The four houses at Hogwarts are Gryffindor (founded by Godric Gryffindor), Hufflepuff (founded by Helena Hufflepuff), Ravenclaw (founded by Rowena Ravenclaw), and Slytherin (founded by Salazar Slytherin).
What do the 4 houses of Hogwarts represent?
The Harry Potter house traits are often summed up in one characteristic: Gryffindors are usually brave, Ravenclaws are usually wise, Slytherins are usually ambitious, and Hufflepuffs are usually hardworking.
How do you pick a Hogwarts house?
Now this is where it's easy to get tripped up. While it seems like all you need to do is pick the Harry Potter house that feels most like you (for example, if you're an adrenaline junkie, then you must be a Gryffindor), it's much more than that. Ask yourself: What do I value? What do I prioritize? What character traits do I exhibit that help me grow?
The Sorting Hat (a magical artifact that figures out where student belong) assigns the characters their houses based on what they value more than what they are.
Do you value creativity and spending time to make something the absolute best it can be? You might be Ravenclaw. Will you defend your friends at any cost? You could be Hufflepuff. Are you loyal to the point of stubbornness? There's a good chance you're actually a Gryffindor, while you might be Slytherin if you're extra clever and resourceful.
Because of the natural causality of things, what you value will influence the way that you act and think, but people are much more complex than just brave, wise, kind, and ambitious — a lot of the characters in Harry Potter are all of those things! Rather than going off a one-dimensional character trait, your Hogwarts house emphasizes the best parts of your character (without neglecting the rest of who you are), hones your skills, and pushes you to grow into a truer version of yourself.
But no matter which house the Sorting Hat puts you in, remember that the heart of these stories — and the whole idea of belonging to a Harry Potter house at all — rests on the idea that you're not alone. Now, let's get sorting!
Gryffindor
Gryffindors are strong believers in standing up for what's right, no matter the cost or inconvenience. They're not afraid to speak their mind or let you know what they think about a certain topic. They're bold, fierce, and persistent, even when things get difficult, but sometimes they can also only see a situation from a two-dimensional black and white view.
If you're a Gryffindor, you're not afraid of embracing a challenge, or taking risks. This Harry Potter house is also known for its bravery, leadership, and chivalry, and its members make excellent friends because they're loyal til the end, or until they're given an important reason not to be.
House colors: Red and gold.
Gryffindors from across pop culture: Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Jo March from Little Women, Lucy Pevensie from The Chronicles of Narnia, Obi-Wan Kenobi + Luke Skywalker + Leia Skywalker from Star Wars, Steve Harrington + Eleven + Lucas Sinclair + Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things.
Potential Gryffindor jobs: Athlete, performer, entrepreneur.
Ravenclaw
Ravenclaws might be known for their intelligence, but being a part of this Harry Potter house is much more than just being smart. They're creative, and value free thinking. They're also witty and can think on their feet, even when challenges arise, but that also means they can be so wrapped up in their own minds they ignore the needs of others.
What are the characteristics of Ravenclaw? If you're a part of this house, then you're independent and value originality. Ravenclaws are curious and intuitive, which make them excellent problem solvers because they're never afraid to try new things or approach a situation in a unique way.
House colors: Blue and silver.
Ravenclaws from across pop culture: Luna Lovegood, Cho Chang, Ollivander, Meg March from Little Women, Edmund Pevensie from The Chronicles of Narnia, Padme Amidala from Star Wars, Robin Buckley + Nancy Wheeler + Will Byers from Stranger Things.
Potential Ravenclaw jobs: Writer, historian, scientist.
Slytherin
Slytherin House is all about ambition, and even though this Harry Potter house has produced dark wizards like Lord Voldemort and the Death Eaters, being a Slytherin isn't synonymous with being evil. They're dedicated to achieving their goals, and show serious persistence on the way to their end goal — even though sometimes that includes manipulating the people around them to get there.
What kind of person is Slytherin? They're more three-dimensional than people give them credit for because as much as Slytherins care about their goals, they're also incredibly loyal to the people they love, they're resourceful, and they're dedicated.
House colors: green and silver.
Slytherins from across pop culture: Severus Snape, Draco Malfoy, Horace Slughorn, Amy March from Little Women, Susan Pevensie from The Chronicles of Narnia, Han Solo + Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars, Max Mayfield from Stranger Things.
Potential Slytherin jobs: Politician, CEO, actor.
Hufflepuff
If you're a Hufflepuff, then you value hard work, patience, and justice. Even though traits like hard work and kindness can be overlooked, they're an essential part of any society's success. This Harry Potter house is all about loyalty and friendship, and members are known for their generous spirits, even when someone has wronged them — but that doesn't mean they're pushovers.
What describes Hufflepuff? They're dedicated and loyal, even to a fault. They might tend to be more practical than creative. If you're a Hufflepuff, you probably have a deep sense of empathy and compassion for the people around you, and consistently look out for the underdog.
House colors: Gold and black.
Hufflepuffs from across pop culture: Cedric Diggory, Nymphadora Tonks, Newt Scamander, Beth March from Little Women, Peter Pevensie from The Chronicles of Narnia, Dustin Henderson + Jonathan Byers + Eddie Munson from Stranger Things.
Potential Hufflepuff jobs: Teacher, working with animals, baker.
Which Harry Potter house do you belong in? Let us know in the comments and check out our Harry Potter page for more fun Hogwarts content while you whip up some Harry Potter cocktails.
