Fourth Wing is officially coming to Prime Video. While the show has been in development for a couple of years at this point (it was first announced in 2023), the streamer behind shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and We Were Liars officially just gave the show the go ahead.

That means Fourth Wing is officially in pre-production instead of development! Here's everything we know about the latest update.

Meet the team behind 'Fourth Wing'. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Based on Rebecca Yarros' novel of the same name, Meredith Averill (Locke & Key) is showrunner for the new series alongside producer Michael B. Jordan. Executive producer Lisa Joy (Westworld) will direct the Fourth Wing pilot. "I'm thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them,” Rebecca Yarros said during the Amazon Upfront on May 11.



“Violet’s journey in Fourth Wing has sparked a global phenomenon, captivating millions of readers and building an intensely passionate fanbase around its world, characters, and emotional stakes,” Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, added. “Rebecca Yarros’ brilliant series is one of the most anticipated adaptations in the world, and with Meredith and our valued partners at Kilter, Outlier, and Premeditated, we’re bringing it to life in a way that honors what fans love about the story.

'Fourth Wing' cast announcements will be coming soon. Since the show is now in pre-production, that means we don't have a cast to give you quite yet, but Michael B. Jordan knows how important it is to get these characters right. "When it's done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," Michael B. Jordan said in an interview with the BBC. "It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts. So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest." Josh Heuston (a popular fancast for the show) teased that we'll have to leave the casting "up to the scribes."

And the show will be available to stream on Prime Video. Considering we don't have a cast yet, that means we also don't have a release date. But I'm hoping we'll be able to press play on the series in 2028. Stay tuned for official release date and filming updates!

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