Amazon's New Emotional Coming-Of-Age Comedy 'My Old Ass' Will Heal Your Younger Self
Creating the perfect coming of age movie requires a few specific ingredients. Combine a compelling (if aimless) teen protagonist, a small town, and an INCREDIBLE soundtrack and you've got a movie the internet will talk about for decades. The Edge of Seventeen, The Perks of Being A Wallflower,Suncoast, and Lady Bird are some of the best coming of age movies of the 21st century, and it looks like Aubrey Plaza's My Old Ass is going to be added to the list!
What is the movie My Old Ass about?
18-year-old Elliott is in for a shock when a mushroom trip in the woods brings her face-to-face with her 39-year-old self. When older Elliott starts offering advice — and warnings — about what younger Elliott should change about her life, she questions her relationships, her worldview, and everything she thought she knew about life.
When is the My Old Ass release date?
My Old Ass is coming to theaters September 13, 2024. The movie originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and apparently left the audience in tears!
Who's in the My Old Ass cast?
My Old Ass stars Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks. Margot Robbie is producing the movie, while One Tree Hill's Megan Park serves as writer and director.
