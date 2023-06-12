17 Incredible Italian Recipes You Need To Try Today
Satisfy your cravings with a delightful journey into Italian recipes, where every bite is a burst of flavor and every dish is a celebration of taste, from Tuscany's tantalizing herbs to Napoli's irresistible aromas! Whether you're a pasta enthusiast, a pizza connoisseur, or a cake lover, this article will transport you to the captivating world of Italian gastronomy. Buon appetito!
Arugula Tomato Cheese Pizza
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Without a doubt, this pizza recipe takes center stage! Embark on a flavor-filled journey to Italy with this delightful arugula, tomato, and cheese pizza! The combination of tangy tomatoes, creamy cheese, and fresh arugula will transport you to the streets of Rome in every bite. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Hot Italian Stromboli
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Indulge in a slice of Italian perfection with this hot and cheesy Stromboli recipe. This dish bursts with gooey cheese, savory Italian meats, and flaky dough! It's quite a hearty bite! (via Half Baked Harvest)
The Best Italian Pasta Salad
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This delightful Italian pasta salad recipe is giving Italian sunshine. Packed with vibrant colors, fresh ingredients, and zesty Italian dressing, it's the perfect dish to bring to picnics, potlucks, or enjoy on a sunny day. Mangia! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Italian Fennel and Radicchio Salad
Image via Gastroplant
Savor the vibrant flavors of Italy with this refreshing fennel and radicchio salad. The fennel's crispness, the radicchio's bitterness, and the flavorful dressing create a harmonious blend of tastes. A delightful dish that brings a taste of the Mediterranean to your table. (via Gastroplant)
Baked Italian Meatballs
Image via Barley and Sage
This recipe perfectly blends ground meats, aromatic herbs, and creamy Parmesan cheese. The result? Tender, flavorful meatballs. Whether you pair them with pasta or enjoy them as a standalone dish, these baked Italian meatballs are sure to impress. (via Barley and Sage)
Italian Stuffed Peppers
Image via This Wife Cooks
These Italian-style stuffed peppers are packed with a flavorful medley of spinach, mushrooms, and aromatic Italian seasonings. I love how vegetarian-friendly this dish is without sacrificing on flavor! (via This Wife Cooks)
Slow Cooker Beef Ragu with Pappardelle
Image via Culinary Hill
Savor the comforting embrace of a homemade meal that nourishes the body and warms the depths of your soul. With its mouth-watering slow-cooker beef ragu and perfectly paired pappardelle, we can't let this recipe slip away. Get ready to indulge in an easy, truly comforting Italian classic. (via Culinary Hill)
Italian Tomato Salad Recipe
Image via Veggie Society
Juicy tomatoes, fragrant herbs, and an appetizing dressing, come together for this fresh and flavorful salad. This vegan masterpiece is the perfect summer side dish! (via Veggie Society)
Italian Butterscotch Pudding (Budino)
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Indulge in the rich and luscious Italian Butterscotch Pudding, also known as Budino. This velvety dessert offers a delightful combination of creamy butterscotch flavor and silky smooth texture. Topped with a sprinkle of sea salt for a touch of sophistication, it's a sweet treat that will definitely leave you craving more. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Tiramisu
Image via Culinary Hill
No Italian culinary journey is complete without the iconic Tiramisu, and this recipe is a true gem. Layers of delicate ladyfingers soaked in coffee and rum, nestled between creamy mascarpone cheese and dusted with cocoa, create a symphony of flavors and textures. With its decadent allure and irresistible charm, this classic Italian dessert will transport your taste buds straight to dessert heaven. (via Culinary Hill)
Baked Feta Pasta
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Made with fresh ingredients like feta, garlic and basil, this baked pasta is delectable. What helps give this dish it's impactful flavor are the cherry tomatoes, but don't let their small size fool you — they pack a powerful burst of flavor. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Pasta e Fagioli al Forno
Image via This Wife Cooks
This dish is a different take on a Northeastern Italian soup called Pasta e Fagioli, and it's fairly easy to make. It features a rich combination of Italian sausage, dried oregano, and even vegan Parmesan cheese for a meal that's ready in 20 minutes after popping it in the oven. (via This Wife Cooks)
Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka
Image via Half Baked Harvest
If you're looking for a tasty meal that warms your soul and has a spicy kick to it, Half Baked Harvest's Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka is something to consider. It takes less than an hour to prepare and uses heavy whipping cream as the sauce's base. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Spicy Italian Pesto Noodle Soup
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Eating soup during the summer may not be high on your to-do list, but this dish might make you have a change of heart. With its mix of kale, carrots and low-sodium chicken broth, you'll be glad that you added this soup to your go-to dinner options. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Roasted Garlic Eggplant Lasagna Boats
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Take your beloved stuffed bell peppers and give them a twist with this delish eggplant dish! I'd pair these with a glass of cab and call it a night! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Italian Turkey and Tomato Basil Eggplant Roll Pasta Bake
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Can't get enough of eggplant? Try this Italian Turkey and Tomato Basil Eggplant Roll, too! This dish calls for fresh ricotta and mozzarella cheese which is perfect if you love cheese as much as we do. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Cheese Tortellini in Garlic Butter Sauce
Image via Culinary Hills
If you're pressed for time and need something that takes less than 30 minutes to cook, this Cheese Tortellini in a Garlic Butter is for you. It's great for dinner or you can serve it as an appetizer at a summer party hosted at your place. The best part is that you don't need a lot of ingredients to make this dish. Aside from basil and garlic, you'll need chicken broth, cornstarch and butter for a quick, tasty meal. (via Culinary Hills)
