The Ultimate Guide To Your Favorite Pasta Shapes
Pasta is quite possibly the perfect carb, in all its various shapes and sizes. Each varietal adds a little something special to a recipe, but how do you know which pasta to pair with which ingredients? While you could follow a recipe, sometimes you just wanna whip up your own creation! Luckily, I've made the ultimate guide to every different pasta shape, so you have a one-stop shop for all your Italian cooking needs.
Deciphering Different Pasta Shapes
Ditalini
Something about tiny shaped pastina just tastes better. Ditalini is also referred to as tubettini, which is a short macaroni that looks like small tubes. This is a versatile pasta shape, with dinner possibilities from a classic tomato sauce and feta cheese dish to peas and parmesan. It’s actually a common pasta to be used in soups like pasta e Fagioli — pasta and beans — being a popular Italian meal.
Elbow
There’s a certain nostalgia that comes with elbow pasta. It’s basically the same shape as ditalini, but curved and slightly longer. Elbows are often used in mouth-watering macaroni and cheese recipes and spring pasta salads, but you can easily get creative with a crisp tomato basil sauce.
Gigli
There is no fun pasta like gigili. The floral-shaped noodles pretty much look like a conch shell and pay homage to Florence, Italy, as “gigli” translates to “lilies” in Italian (the city's national flower). Gigili pasta makes for a lovely pairing with a bolognese or pesto sauce. Oh, and wine.
Farfalle
Farfalle, arguably one of the more popular of the pastas, is bowtie shaped and dangerously delicious. It’s the perfect option for a pasta alla vodka dish creamy mushrooms and spinach. The indents towards the center of the pasta allow it to soak up the sauce for the tastiest bite every time!
Mezzelune
Mezzelune, literally meaning “half moons,” is a stuffed pasta similar to ravioli. However, this pasta shape has circular edges versus raviolis' well-known square cut-out. Mezzelune soaked in a sun dried tomato sauce will make your taste buds very happy. Trust us.
Gemelli
Something about gemelli pasta just absolutely hits different. Often used in casseroles and pasta salads, the spiral pasta is twisted to look like two noodles intertwined. The crevices allow the sauce to soak in, like a classic tomato or lemon and garlic sauce.
Caramelle
Caramelle pasta is speculated to have originated from Northern Italy and is shaped like caramel candy. It’s a filled pasta that goes well with a delectable lemon and ricotta pairing for the summer or a brown butter sauce and squash filling for the fall months.
Pastina
Pastina, aka the tiny star-shaped pasta from the gods, doesn’t need much more than a little butter and parmesan cheese. You can also opt for a creamier pasta sauce, like this TikTok favorite recipe that includes chicken broth and an egg.
Cavatappi
The ultimate spiral pasta, cavatappi, is the Italian word for corkscrews. Cook this pasta in a decadent cacio e pepe sauce with your favorite sausage and broccoli for a little protein and vegetable boost.
Gnocchi
We all know and love gnocchi. The starch is made with three simple ingredients: mashed potato, flour and egg, then shaped like small lumps of dough. It’s a popular recipe to toss with tomato sauce and mozzarella, with some of its most notable recipes being Gnocchi alla Sorrentina or a beef and barolo wine ragù. Make sure to check out these 10 restaurant-worthy potato gnocchi recipes to impress your guests.
Shells
Shells plus meat sauce equals one insanely tasty dish. The pasta imitates the look of literal beach shells, with the concave shape being ideal for stuffed macaroni recipes. The carb is normally drowned in some sort of marinara and ground beef sauce for a dish that you can count on.
Mafaldine
Picture traditional lasagna noodles—then cut them in half. Mafaldine is a long ribbon-shaped pasta with curled edges that is top notch for a variety of sauces: seafood, meat, tomato or cheesy. A creamy lemon sauce with fresh shrimp and mafaldine pasta is an absolute chef's kiss!
More Classic Pasta Shapes
Spaghetti
Who doesn't love a big bowl of spaghetti? This classic pasta shape is so good for a thicker sauce like a bolognese. It's easily twirlable, it holds onto sauce well, and it just always hits.
Linguini
Think of linguini as the go-between for spaghetti and fettuccini. It's not totally flat, but it's also not totally round. This versatile pasta shape is great for tomato sauce, wine sauce, seafood pastas, and beyond.
Fettuccini
Fettuccini is most typically paired with alfredo sauce, being wide enough to handle a heavier cream sauce like that. But, it's also great for tomato-based pastas, too!
Penne
Penne is a tubular pasta that's cut at an angle on each end. You can pair it with just about anything, but I love it with a simple, spicy arrabiata sauce. Penne's also great for creating the perfect bite with something like sliced sausage or veggies.
Rigatoni
Much like penne, rigatoni is another tubular pasta shape without the angular ends! As pictured above, it also works well with chunkier ingredients like sliced veggies, sausage, and more.
