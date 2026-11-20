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I can't stop thinking about it.

Jared Padalecki Talks 'Guarding Stars' Cast Poker Nights & Whether Dean and Blair Would Be Friends | Netflix

Netflix/Brit + Co

By Chloe Williams​Nov 20, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester's new Netflix Christmas movie is here — and naturally it's given me a very important question. Would Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and Dean from Gilmore Girls be friends?

"That's a good question," Jared Padalecki laughs in Brit + Co's exclusive interview for Guarding Stars. "I don't know if they'd have much to talk about, I don't think they'd be at odds, but, that would be a funny, a funny scene or episode of TV to watch. It depends on if Blair came over to Gilmore or if Dean went over to Gossip."

Keep reading to see our interview with Jared Padalecki for Guarding Stars — and watch the new Christmas movie on Netflix now!

Jared Padalecki reveals the best 'Guarding Stars' cast adventure.

The duo is joined by My Life With the Walter Boys' Noah LaLonde as well as some other incredible stars, and the cast has a blast bringing the movie to life...and playing poker off-set.

"We were all pretty cold and tired by the end of the day, so we didn't get together too much, but we did have a fun poker night," Jared continues. "We ordered pizza and sat around and played poker. We all bought in for like $1 or something." (He does admit that he won the game that night!)

Netflix

As much as the Guarding Stars cast and crew plays hard, they work even harder. "Most of the time, for better or worse, when I'm doing a project, even TV, when I go home, I'm preparing for the next day," Jared Padalecki says. "And also as a producer on this, it's not just making sure my lines are memorized, it's also like checking in on, 'Hey, how's the cast? When are they traveling? So it was pretty time intensive on my end, but I had a great time on set as well."

"There were a lot of spinning plates, but I certainly didn't do it alone," he continues. "I always try to pride myself on being the hardest worker on set. And once I started working with Liz [director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum], I was like, 'I'm not gonna be the hardest worker on set.' She was nonstop...and Gina Matthews, our writer-producer, who was on set most of the time, they were just incredibly hard workers."

You can definitely tell how much the whole cast and crew cared about the film! "The crew there was great, and I did Supernatural in Vancouver for 15 years, so I knew that crew really well. I did Walker in Austin for 4 years, I knew that crew really well. I'd never worked in Calgary, but they had a really tight-knit group. I think they'd done a bunch of projects together and so they were just a cohesive unit. They didn't need much guidance, they all cared a bunch."

Let us know what you think about Guarding Stars and Netflix's new Christmas movies on Facebook! Watch Guarding Stars on Netflix now!

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

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