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Grab the Popcorn! The 8 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In November 2026

Netflix

By Chloe Williams​Nov 20, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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November Netflix shows are here! Before we go ham on all the turkey and gravy, or watch the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, there are quite a few titles we can watch on Netflix. I don't know what it's like where you live, but in New York City there's definitely a chill in the air and all I want to do is curl up under a blanket and watch these Netflix shows. Here are the ones you have to add to your calendar!

Keep reading for the best Netflix shows to watch in November 2026.

The Altruists — Watch on Netflix now

Netflix

Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner) are smart and ambitious, with one goal: remake the global financial system. But everything gets flipped upside down when they're accused of stealing $8 billion.

Sesame Street — Watch on Netflix November 23, 2026

Netflix

If your littles want in on the Netflix show binge watch, there are few shows as sweet and wholesome as Sesame Street. Not to mention educational!

Netflix

Unearthed secrets and new challenges force Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) to reconcile, but in The Hunting Wives season 2, things aren't settling down. Yeah, this Netflix show is buck wild.

Netflix

In this season of North of North, young Inuk mom Siaja (Anna Lambe) is determined to make a new start for herself. But in addition to some pretty bold decisions, she's also making quite a few mistakes along the way. This is perfect for anyone missing classic, small-town shows!

Netflix

Helen (Keira Knightley) is living quite the double life. While her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) is getting ready to become Prime Minister, she's feeding top-level secrets to the Black Doves, the secret organization she works for. It's a constant question of who to trust and who to betray, and you'll be hooked right up until the very end.

Netflix

Consider this Netflix show like if Gossip Girl did The Crucible. When a group of Catholic school girls try their hand at a dance team initiation, and it goes horribly wrong, they end up having prophetic visions...and totally freaking their town out.

Netflix

Franz (Philip Froissant) is wholly changed by the Sardinian War, and Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu) is trying to be there for him. But while she's trying to save their marriage and fight for the rights of the empire, Franz embarks on some serious missteps. Now, Elisabeth has to set off for Vienna, where she'll meet new faces and face serious challenges.

Cunk on Cinema — Watch on Netflix now

Netflix

Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for something a lot funnier and lighthearted, you have to check out this new Netflix show. The fictional Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) is embarking on a journey through cinema, questioning "where did cinema come from? And why? What does it want? And why can’t it tell us?"

Which new Netflix show are you most excited for? Check out The 9 Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch This November next!

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