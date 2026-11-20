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Grab the Popcorn! The 8 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In November 2026
Netflix
By Chloe WilliamsNov 20, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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Netflix's Acclaimed Small Town Comedy Finally Returns This Fall
The 7 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In October 2026
November Netflix shows are here! Before we go ham on all the turkey and gravy, or watch the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, there are quite a few titles we can watch on Netflix. I don't know what it's like where you live, but in New York City there's definitely a chill in the air and all I want to do is curl up under a blanket and watch these Netflix shows. Here are the ones you have to add to your calendar!
Keep reading for the best Netflix shows to watch in November 2026.
The Altruists — Watch on Netflix now
Netflix
Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner) are smart and ambitious, with one goal: remake the global financial system. But everything gets flipped upside down when they're accused of stealing $8 billion.
Sesame Street — Watch on Netflix November 23, 2026
Netflix
If your littles want in on the Netflix show binge watch, there are few shows as sweet and wholesome as Sesame Street. Not to mention educational!
The Hunting Wives season 2 — Watch on Netflix November 26, 2026
Netflix
Unearthed secrets and new challenges force Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) to reconcile, but in The Hunting Wives season 2, things aren't settling down. Yeah, this Netflix show is buck wild.
North of North season 2 — Watch on Netflix now
Netflix
In this season of North of North, young Inuk mom Siaja (Anna Lambe) is determined to make a new start for herself. But in addition to some pretty bold decisions, she's also making quite a few mistakes along the way. This is perfect for anyone missing classic, small-town shows!
Black Doves season 2 — Watch on Netflix now
Netflix
Helen (Keira Knightley) is living quite the double life. While her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) is getting ready to become Prime Minister, she's feeding top-level secrets to the Black Doves, the secret organization she works for. It's a constant question of who to trust and who to betray, and you'll be hooked right up until the very end.
The Body — Watch on Netflix now
Netflix
Consider this Netflix show like if Gossip Girl did The Crucible. When a group of Catholic school girls try their hand at a dance team initiation, and it goes horribly wrong, they end up having prophetic visions...and totally freaking their town out.
The Empress season 3 — Watch on Netflix now
Netflix
Franz (Philip Froissant) is wholly changed by the Sardinian War, and Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu) is trying to be there for him. But while she's trying to save their marriage and fight for the rights of the empire, Franz embarks on some serious missteps. Now, Elisabeth has to set off for Vienna, where she'll meet new faces and face serious challenges.
Cunk on Cinema — Watch on Netflix now
Netflix
Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for something a lot funnier and lighthearted, you have to check out this new Netflix show. The fictional Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) is embarking on a journey through cinema, questioning "where did cinema come from? And why? What does it want? And why can’t it tell us?"
Which new Netflix show are you most excited for? Check out The 9 Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch This November next!
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Scent is so closely tied to memory that a single whiff can take you right back to that dream vacation. So why not make your home feel like your favorite getaway? The Aura House collection is a great place to start. Every nontoxic fragrance is expertly crafted and inspired by iconic hotels and destinations around the world. Bestsellers Collins, Coast and Dubai each capture a very different kind of ... Keep reading
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'The Gilded Age' Returns This Weekend. Here's What You Need to Know.
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