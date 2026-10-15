Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are starring in a brand new holiday rom-com called Guarding Stars based on Katherine Center's beloved book The Bodyguard. This cast is almost too good to believe, and this is the perfect movie for anyone who can't get enough of old school TV shows like Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls. And not only are these two iconic stars leading the cast, but they're joined by some of your recent favorite Netflix actors too!

And after Leighton gave us her most chaotic holiday advice for her rom-com EXmas, I have no doubt Guarding Stars is going to be just as fun. “It’s got action, romance, and comedy: an unexpected mix that’s so fun, thrilling, and heartwarming,” she tells People of her new movie.



Here's everything you need to know about Guarding Stars before it premieres on Netflix.

Where can I watch Guarding Stars? Netflix The movie drops on Netflix November 18, 2026 — just in time for holiday season!

What is Guarding Stars about? Netflix The movie follows Hannah Brooks (Leighton Meester), a bodyguard assigned to a star named Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki). Jack's taking a holiday vacation to visit his family in Montana, but unfortunately his stalker has also decided to join the trip, so Hannah ends up having to convince his family she's actually his girlfriend. You know, your average family holiday.

Is Jared Padalecki going to be in The Bodyguard? Netflix Yes, in Guarding Stars (based on Katherine Center's The Bodyguard) Jared stars as Jack Stapleton, a celebrity who needs protecting from a stalker. “With holiday movies, I love the ‘fish out of water’ dynamic, where one or more of the characters find themselves often comically in a situation that they never would have expected or prepared for,” he tells People. “Finding those moments when your character needs to be caught off guard are a ton of fun to play with.”

Who else is starring in the Guarding Stars cast with Leighton Meester? Netflix The cast of Guarding Stars is truly incredible, and in addition to Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, we'll see Andie MacDowell (The Way Home), Noah LaLonde (My Life With the Walter Boys), Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Shaun Johnston, Phil Brooks, and Ava Max.

Where was Guarding Stars filmed? Netflix The new Netflix movie was filmed around Canada, in locations like Alberta and British Columbia, in December 2025 and through the early winter of 2026.

Are you excited for the new rom-com? Have you read The Bodyguard? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and read up on The 15 Best New Fall Shows You Can't Miss in 2026, According to a TV Editor for even more.