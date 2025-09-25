Logan & Dean Are Back! Watch Matt Czuchry & Jared Padalecki's Mini 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion

The age-old debate of which of Rory's boyfriends is the best on Gilmore Girls will last for the rest of time, but even though the actors themselves have no bad blood between them (in fact, they're on each other's teams!), you have to admit it's pretty funny watching Jess and Logan make each other squirm in Gilmore Girls season 6.

We never got to see Logan and Dean really interact on the show, except for when Dean dumps her at the Yale party, yikes (and unless you count the fact Logan is basically Tristan 2.0 and Dean hated Tristan). Well, Matt Czuchry and Jared Padalecki just did the funniest Panera commercial and they're the Gilmore Girls duo I never knew I needed.

Keep reading to see Matt Czuchry and Jared Padalecki's Gilmore Girls reunion for Panera!

The Mini 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion Is Here! In the Panera commercial, Jared Padalecki (who played Dean) talks about how important it is to be dependable. "What is wrong with being the reliable one?" he asks. Matt Czuchry (Logan) counters by saying people might want something more sophisticated, and it totally sounds like they're duking it out over their Gilmore Girls characters. Dean was the perfect first boyfriend for Rory in Gilmore Girls season 1, and was kind, caring, and protective (until he suddenly got whiny and possessive), while Logan's time with Rory at University showed her the finer things in life. Well, Matt and Jared both get heated about the fact people want "the bad boy, the one who left without even saying goodbye." (AKA Jess). Well, it turns out they're actually talking about soup. Specifically, fireside chili and autumn squash soup compared to the brooding and mysterious black bean soup. This commercial had me giggling — and also made me want to restart my Gilmore Girls rewatch! And the commercial ends with the perfect GG Easter Egg: a Panera employee calls out a black bean soup order for "Tess," and Jared jumps up like he's ready to throw hands. I need another Gilmore Girls sequel just so I can see Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki onscreen again!

Fans are always thrilled when anyone from Gilmore Girls links back up, and this is no exception. "Panera, Logan, and Dean!" one user commented on the commercial. "This fall is already starting off right...now all we're missing is Jess, and my Gilmore crush combo will be complete." Hey, that's what I'm saying. "I don't even like soup and now I'm craving black bean soup. 😂😂 I love love love Jared," another commented, while a third said, "HAHAHA I LOVE THIS AND THEM SO MUCH. THEY AGED LIKE FINE WINE." But my favorite comment? "Never have I yearned for a Panera soup more." I don't care what anyone says. 2025 is the year of yearning (and not just because Chris Briney did a Panera commercial too).

Loving this TV news? Check out our Weekend Watch newsletter for even more discussion, Brit + Co exclusive content, and the moments you don't want to miss.