Ask any Gilmore Girls fan who their ultimate pairing in the show is and I guarantee you’ll hear a different answer every time. If they say Sookie and Jackson, then they’re an intellectual. But if they say Rory and Dean, then, I’m sorry, they are a walking red flag. (Hey, I don’t make the rules.) So, I’ve taken the liberty of ranking the chemistry in every Gilmore Girls couple from worst to best because, why not? Keep reading to see who secured the number one spot.
Coming in last place is…
17. Lindsay and Dean
Are we really surprised? Not only did they get married wayyyy too young (impulsive weddings are never a good idea, people!), but Dean cheats on Lindsay with Rory. I know, I know, Dean and Rory were each other’s first love. But that doesn’t give him a pass, by any means. #JusticeforLindsay.
16. Lorelai and Max
Who can forget a proposal with a thousand yellow daisies? I sure can’t. But no matter how hard they tried to make their relationship work, Lorelai and Max weren’t meant to be together. Sure, they had somewhat decent chemistry. But when it comes to them being lifelong soulmates? In the words of former American Idol judge Randy Jackson: “It’s a no for me, dawg.” And if we’re being honest, Max just wasn’t the one. Aside from their relationship making Rory uncomfortable because Max was her English teacher, Lorelai runs away after she’s supposed to marry him. So yeah, they weren’t a good fit.
15. Lane and Zack
Yes, Zack was just a replacement for Dave. But we can all agree that Lane deserved better than Zack, right?! Throughout their relationship, you can tell Lane missed Dave and just needed a rebound—and Zack was there to fill that void. (Sorry not sorry.) And, if you ask me, they just weren’t compatible.
14. Lorelai and Christopher
For one, their will they/won’t they dynamic got on my nerves. I get it, they were each other’s first love. But for this back-and-forth to go on for over a decade?! Yeah, no thank you. And for Lorelai and Christopher to run off and get married without telling Rory?! Unbelievable.
13. Rory and Logan
Okay, I will say this: Rory and Logan did bring out the best in each other. (And their lavish romantic getaways would always make me love them more.) But at the end of the day, Logan was just a spoiled rich kid who was used to getting whatever he wanted. And I still can’t get over the fact that they cheated with each other in the revival. Just ewwww.
12. Lorelai and Jason
Note to self: Never date your dad’s business partner—especially if they have the desire to sue your dad in the future. And I can’t be the only one who remembers how Digger tried to break up Lorelai and Luke, right?! And if you asked me, they weren’t the strongest pairing.
11. Kirk and Lulu
You know what they say: The couple that play fights night terrors together, stay together.
10. Luke and Nicole
Honestly, their relationship was doomed from the beginning. For context, Luke started dating Nicole after Jess made fun of him for being in love with Lorelai. Then, Luke went on a cruise ship, fell head over heels for Nicole and married her while he was inebriated. It’s beyond messy and I am so here for it.
9. Paris and Doyle
They were just the cutest couple! And it’s no secret that they put the “soul” in soulmates.
8. Babette and Moury
Let’s hear it for the unsung heroes of Stars Hollow! Their dynamic was everything and I wish we got a chance to see more of their relationship on-screen. Bummer :(
7. Rory and Dean
Hear me out: They were cute in the beginning. Much like Lorelai and Christopher, Dean was Rory’s first love. (I mean, he built her a car after they broke up! If that’s not adorable, then I don’t know what is.) And I can’t say they weren’t cute together. Still, he cheated on his wife with Rory when they reunited years later. And we don’t condone cheating in this household.
6. Lorelai and Alex
I don’t hear enough people talk about Lorelai and Alex. And if you ask me, that’s a crime. Even though they were only an item for a short period, they gave what needed to be given whenever they were together on-screen. Talk about chemistry!
5. Lane and Dave
Love them or hate them, Lane and Dave truly were truly PERFECT for each other. Remember when Dave stayed up all night to read and understand the Bible because Lane came from a very religious household? He is the true definition of “if he wanted to, he would.”
4. Rory and Jess
IMO, Rory and Jess were endgame! Yes, Jess was a hot bad-boy. But he was more than that. Jess truly challenged Rory and he believed that her future held so much promise and potential. So, I can see why he would be mad to discover that she dropped out of Yale, became a member of the DAR, and lived in her grandparent’s house. (IYKYK.) Honestly, I believe Rory and Jess could’ve made their relationship work if they met later in life. I can dream, right?
3. Sookie and Jackson
You won’t find anyone more obsessed with produce than these two. There's something so tender and sweet about their relationship. They are just so cute. I can’t get enough of them!
2. Emily and Richard
TRUE COUPLE GOALS. Sure, they have their ups and downs, but in the end, they always find their way back to each other. And I still get sad thinking about the A Year in the Life episode that centered around Richard’s death. (BRB, crying — he promised she could go first!!!!)
1. Lorelai and Luke
What can I say? Lorelai and Luke were made for each other. They truly have something special. From throwing a surprise going-away party for Rory to building an ice-rink for Lorelai, Luke has never shied away from showing how much he cares for Lorelai and her daughter. (Help, I’m swooning!) And don’t even get me started on Lorelai and Luke having the most beautiful wedding ceremony ever in the Netflix revival! They were made for each other. I rest my case!
