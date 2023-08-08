Hot Take: Logan Huntzberger Was Rory Gilmore’s Best Boyfriend
Truth be told, no greater controversy plagues Gilmore Girls fans than the battle of the boyfriends, but we’re finally ending the great boyfriend debate once and for all. Sorry, Team Jess and Team Dean (Is anyone Team Dean?), we’re ruling in favor of Logan Huntzberger — and we’ve got the receipts to back it up.Before we even begin to look into Rory Gilmore's BFs, though, we must take a look at Rory herself. Although she has her flaws (like ignoring any form of accountability, never acknowledging her privilege and stealing yachts when she gets negative feedback), she actually isn’t a terrible girlfriend. “Rory has a secure attachment style,” couples therapist Kayla Sammons, LMFT at Millennial Life Counseling, tells Elite Daily. “She is comfortable being with her partner and apart from him. That’s a good start to building a lasting relationship.”
OK — so we know Rory’s a decent person to date. But what about her boyfriends? As all Gilmore Girls fans know, there are the big three; the athletic and rather possessive Dean Forester, the moody and literary Jess Mariano, and (our favorite) the wealthy and witty Logan Huntzberger. If you’ve watched the show, there’s a good chance you’re adamantly on one of their sides. Let us show you why Logan is the guy you need to get behind.
In speaking with Elite Daily, Sammons agrees that Logan is Rory’s best boyfriend — and it’s not just because he calls her Ace. “Logan and Rory both show signs of high self-esteem, which helps them feel secure in themselves and their relationship,” she says. “Rory feels safe and excited by Logan and his unpredictability, while also knowing she’s safe with him.” (After all, she wouldn’t have jumped off that ledge in the Life and Death Brigade with just anyone!)
As all Gilmore Girls fans can recall, their relationship started off as an FWB situation before progressing into an IRL long-term commitment. Sammons says this as a good sign — not because all situationships should become full-blown relationships (We’re looking at you!), but because Rory and Logan were able to evolve together. “Rory is able to self-reflect and communicate her need for more from a partner,” she says. “Then, they both take a chance on one another not knowing if it [will] work, and that risk is what relationships are all about.”
Before Rory, Logan was an avid bachelor with a lengthy roster of women. Rory knew this, and never tried to change him when they started seeing each other loosely. However, in Season 5, Episode 19, Rory goes to tell Logan that she can't see him anymore — she's had fun, but ultimately casual relationships aren't for her. She doesn't ask him to choose her, or change his lifestyle, but the second Rory mentions that she can't continue with their current arrangement anymore, there's an important (and rather notable) shift in Logan's behavior.Faced with the prospect of losing Rory from his life, Logan's response is instantaneous. He tells Rory that he doesn't want to stop seeing her, and that he can change his lifestyle for her, and he wants to date her and only her. This decision is exactly why their relationship was so strong. It was his choice. She never pressured him, or pleaded with him to change his ways. He wanted Rory, and Rory wanted him, so he (very) willingly dropped everything for her.
This moment separates Logan from Dean and Jess, because it shows that he’s ready to step up for her. His instant declaration sets him apart from Jess's flighty and aloof nature, and Dean's inability to take Rory seriously enough (like when he dumped her because he was uncomfortable around other guys from wealthy families). Although it seems like a small moment between Rory and Logan, it showcases their true commitment to one another. While Rory undoubtedly had chemistry with both Jess and Dean, the slow build of her relationship with Logan and the way in which he actively listens and quickly acts ultimately makes him the best fit for her.Though their relationship has some hiccups (like that time they steal a yacht, which is totally NBD), they consistently trust and support each other even when it comes to family. They grow together at the same pace, making their relationship one of Rory’s healthiest, even if Rory ultimately rejects Logan’s marriage proposal at their graduation from Yale in quite possibly one of the worst plotline decisions in the history of television (clearly we’re still not over this). Even despite their dalliances in the Gilmore Girls reboot, their compatibility still earns Logan the title of Best Boyfriend.
So there you have it — a definitive summary as to why Logan is the best partner for Rory, even though she inevitably messed it up (as she has a pension for doing). BRB while we overnight a Logan of our own.
