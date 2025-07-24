If cozy vibes and vintage charm are your fall decor love language, Joanna Gaines' new Target collection is about to be your new obsession. The latest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia drop is packed with pieces that truly make your home feel like your Pinterest board’s been brought to life. We sifted through the entire collection and found nine standout finds that’ll help you usher in fall in the most stylish way.

Scroll on to shop our fave pieces from the all-new Hearth & Hand fall decor collection at Target!

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Lamp Figural Sculpted Candle This lamp-shaped candle is subtly campy, adding the perfect touch of whimsy to your fall decor set-up.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Oval Framed Wall Art How elegant! This gold-framed scene makes as much of a statement hung alone as it does paired with an intricate gallery wall.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Brass Finish Tiered Snack Serving Bowls Snack time has never looked so chic with this brass serving bowl stand. It'd be a great piece for at-home happy hours so your favorite bites are all in one place.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Small Wood Curio Box Whether you use it to house little knick-knacks or tiny keepsakes, this wood curio box brings tons of vintage charm to any space you put it in.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Gallery Light This gallery light will instantly elevate your art game. It emits a nice warm light that'll invite all the cozy feels to your fall decor.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fluted Glass Tumbler Iced lattes will absolutely hit different in this fluted glass tumbler. The lid makes it easy to take on the go for important meetings or running errands!

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wavy Edge Mini Berry Bowls This set of berry bowls perfectly holds your fave fruits for a stylish snack hour. The earthy tones are everything.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Small Wood Brass Retro Radio Throw it back with this retro-looking bluetooth speaker that'll blast your playlist – without interruption.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Ceramic Taper Candle Holder It doesn't get cozier than a taper candle. This ceramic holder gives your candles a place to live and truly shine.

