Joanna Gaines And Magnolia Home Have Done It Again With This New Exteriors Collection
Joanna Gaines can do no wrong in our style book. Timeless yet fresh and modern, she’s all about making a home yours with personal touches and vintage accessories that tell a story. We love her mix of natural colors, effortless style, and farmhouse comfort inside and out — and now there's a new Joanna Gaines siding collection to make your home exterior Magnolia Home-worthy.
“One of the most important things on any home is that exterior curb appeal,” she says. “When people pull up to your house, you want it to set the tone for the interior — to say something about your family, your style. Whether it’s with color, texture, or your landscape, it starts to tell a story about your home.”
Turns out, whenever she and husband Chip focus on the outside of a house, they look to siding and trim by James Hardie, makers of a fiber cement siding that is fire-resistant, stands up to extreme weather, and resists chipping, cracking, and color-fading.
Take, for example, this minty green house featured on Fixer Upper: “The house sat vacant for years and the exterior was wood shingles — half of which were rotted," says Joanna. "But Chip and I both really loved the look of it and wanted to preserve it somehow, so we went with Hardie Shingle. It's such a clean, classic look.”
Wood siding can be expensive and not so durable — as I learned when I bought my home two years ago. There was a ton of rotted wood that I had to replace and it wasn’t cheap. I then had to pay to have it all repainted.
Solution: Chip and Joanna recently collaborated with James Hardie on a new Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection and it's amazing. Thanks to her impeccable taste, this new Joanna Gaines collection features colors, styles, and textures that mesh perfectly with Magnolia Home-inspired decor so you can upgrade your curb appeal, without all the maintenance of a wood exterior.
Think shingles of Cape Cod cottages, board-and-batten of your farmhouse dreams, traditional lap siding, and more in a palette of beautiful, earthy, Joanna-approved colors.
Bonus: the Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection siding is backed by a 30-year warranty. So good!
The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection of siding is now available nationwide so when you’re ready to level-up your home's curb appeal, check it out for beautiful, long-lasting and just-the-right-color materials.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.