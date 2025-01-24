Cuddle up in warmth and charm.
16 Magnolia Finds At Target That Will Instantly Cozy Up Your Home
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
What I love about the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target is how effortlessly it delivers all the everyday essentials with a fresh, beautiful style. Joanna Gaines and her crew even manage to make something as simple as kitchen towels feel stylish. No matter the season, we all want our homes to feel warm and inviting — very hygge, if you will — and Magnolia nails it every time, all while keeping it budget-friendly.
Here are the best Target x Magnolia finds for a cozy home!
Target
Metal Salt 4-Wick Jar Candle With Brass FinishCandles = so cozy. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's most popular candle in the collection has a refreshing sea salt scent that delivers subtle tropical vibes to your home for up to 40 hours. It comes in a cute brass container too.
Target
Table Still Life Framed Wall Art Set
These cool-tone still life canvases in glass-free gold frames will elevate your space without breaking the bank.
Target
Marble Book Shelf Lamp
Love the idea of a bookend with a lamp to cozy up your shelfies. The marble stand is so Magnolia too.
Target
Soft Woven Plaid Throw Blanket
You'll need all the pillows and throws to make your home extra cozy. This soft throw blanket is the perfect one to curl up with your favorite book, drape on your home office chair, or add a bonus layer to your bed.
Target
Portable Brass Finish AM/FM Bluetooth Radio
This is such a sweet kitchen moment. Cook stews and soups while listening to your favorite artists with this portable vintage vibe-y bluetooth radio.
Target
Rustic Ceramic Mini Kitchen Lamp
If you want to get the look, this cream-hue kitchen lamp is perfect for small spaces where you could use a little light.
Target
Braided Grass Storage Basket
You can never have enough baskets to store blankets, slippers, all the cozy things in style.
Target
Tri-Stripe Plaid Handmade Woven Area Rug
This cotton-wool blend rug is great quality for the price and comes in a small mat size to a 7x10 size for living rooms and bedrooms. Love the plaid stripe print in green and cream hues!
Target
Canvas Room Spray
Freshen up your space with refreshing and zesty citrus and lemon scents. This room spray has top notes of sugared lemon, blue sage leaf, and white lavender, yum and cozy!
Target
Faux Satin Variegated Pothos Plant
If you have a hard time keeping plants alive in not-so-sunny spaces, this faux plant is lush and lifelike to add some greenery indoors.
Target
Candelabra Chandelier Ceiling Light
Brighten up your dining space with a sleek chandelier featuring six bell shades for cozy, intimate dinners.
Target
Textured Ceramic Decorative Vase
Pop fresh blooms or faux flowers in this ceramic vase to instantly warm up your space.
Target
Brass Taper Candlesticks Antique Finish (Set of 2)
I'm so into tapers right now and these very affordable candlesticks are perfect for your everyday dinners, your fireplace mantel or your entryway.
Target
Layered Stripe Lumbar Bed Pillow
Lumbar pillows add another layer to your bed decor and are functional too, providing the perfect back rest for your nighttime scroll.
Target
Grid Matelassé Throw Blanket
Made from midweight cotton, this grid-patterned blanket is the touch of pattern your neutral bedding needs.
Target
Boucle Upholstered Square Cocktail Ottoman
Prop your feet on this padded ottoman upholstered with boucle fabric, use it as a coffee table, and/or offer it up as extra seating when you have guests. It instantly gives your room a cozy feel over hardwood options.
