Um, Fans “Are Going To Hate Mike White” After ‘The White Lotus’ Finale This Weekend

I can't stop thinking about The White Lotus season finale this weekend — and whether the killer's been in front of our faces the whole time. And according to the White Lotus cast, there's a good chance no one will be able to stop talking about the ending...especially since one cast member thinks "people are going to hate Mike White" after it airs.

Here's what the cast had to say about The White Lotus finale for season 3 — and whether fans are going to "hate" creator Mike White when it's done.

'The White Lotus' cast is just as excited for the finale as we are. Ahead of the White Lotus season 3 finale, and after all the drama of the last few episodes, creator Mike White, cast, and crew members spilled their guts to The Hollywood Reporter— including Patrick Schwarzenegger admitting he's "just excited to watch the finale with the rest of the world because I actually have no idea what happens." While the biggest running theory is that one (or all) of the Ratliffs will die via poisonous fruit, actor Jon Gries promises that "whatever you think you know, you’re going to get it wrong." And according to Charlotte Le Bon, "people are going to hate Mike White" when the episode credits roll! But even though it sounds like the finale will be pretty sad, Mike White says, "My hope is that it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a 'What the f—k?' sad, but people are going to have a million different opinions," he says. "You just hope you stick the landing."

And season 4 can't come soon enough. As show creator, Mike White understands more than anyone what it feels like to get emotionally involved in The White Lotus. "To be honest, I’m a bit of a head case right now. I’m crying in my car," he tells THR. "This show is my whole life, then it’s over and I’m back in my house with my dog, trying to remember who my friends are and what did I do before the show." "I don’t want to become one of those crazy people who’s lost the plot," he continues. "I had to take these MMPI psych tests, and they were like, 'You’ve become one standard deviation less nice than you were in 2018.' Yep, that sounds right." Don't worry Mike. Considering The White Lotus season 4 is on its way, I'm confident you couldn't lose the plot even if you tried.

What time is The White Lotus finale? The White Lotus season 3 finale airs on Sunday, April 6 at 9 PM EST.

How long is White Lotus finale season 3? Fabio Lovino/HBO The finale for The White Lotus is an hour and a half instead of the standard episode length. It's the longest White Lotus episode so far!

How many episodes are in season 3 of White Lotus? The White Lotus season 3 is going to have 8 episodes total: Season 3, Episode 1 "Same Spirits, New Forms" premiered on February 16, 2025

