Gingham dresses are one of our most-anticipated spring dress trends , and we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect pieces ever since they came back on the scene. Charming and nostalgic, gingham maxi dresses in particular are so stunning for springtime . They offer the playfulness of the classic pattern plus plenty of coverage so you can easily navigate the everyday. After searching high and low, we’re bringing you the 9 of the sweetest gingham maxi dresses from our go-to retailers!

Scroll on to shop the cutest gingham maxi dresses for spring!

Nordstrom Princess Polly Cartmel Gingham Check Maxi Dress This prairie-inspired dress is so sweet. It's got plenty of coverage, though the upper half fitted with a square neckline leans more femme and flirty. The flowy skirt just barely grazes the floor, enhancing the breeziness of the design! Plus, we adore that the gingham is a bit bulkier, as opposed to more micro patterns.

Reformation Reformation Kiria Dress This pick's complete with a totally-smocked bodice that hugs your upper half in the best way possible. It also comes down on your waist a bit further than you'd expect, supplying an elongating drop waist effect (which is super trendy at the mome). The cap sleeve-high neck combo feel undeniably cutesy together – we'd pair this dress with some ballet flats for an easy get-up.

Quince Quince 100% European Linen Scoop Neck Midi Dress This dress' silhouette is fairly simple, meaning you can style it in endless ways for spring and summer. No matter what you wear it with, it's especially nice on the waistline, thanks to the subtle pleating and stretchy, smocked back panel.

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Renee Smocked Maxi Dress To amp up the feminine vibes even further, this maxi dress is dotted in illustrations of bows and lil' fruits that recall the spring season perfectly! The straps in the back make a criss-cross shape that's both pretty and practical for holding you in.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch simply kills it in the dress department every time. Case in point is this drop-dead gorgeous red gingham number that's elevated by some puff sleeves and a stylish tiered skirt. All the details found throughout this piece make it feel so whimsical and wonderfully comfy for spring outings.

Reformation Reformation Elvira Dress Bubble hem? Check. Open back? Check. This Reformation dress has it all, especially if you're all about taking on the latest fashion trends. It even has a subtle drop waist for an undeniable princess feel.

Nordstrom City Chic Valley Check Maxi Dress The sleeves on this adorable green number come with ties for a unique detail you can't often find in other gingham maxi dresses.

Nordstrom Dôen Emmaretta Gingham Pleated Voile Maxi Dress With a milkmaid neckline, this maxi is downright dreamy. It's also tastefully embellished with some ruffles and bows up front, adding to the vibe even more. We'd rock this cutie with some white Mary Jane flats or even brown cowgirl boots to pair up with the sheer timelessness of gingham.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Mila Stretch Midi Dress The vertical seaming on this A&F dress give it a flattering quality, smoothing and shaping your waist to a tee. What's more is the cotton-blend fabric it's cut from is infused with a good amount of stretch to ensure it's comfy all day long!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more stunning fashion finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.